The Editorial Board: Homeland Security chief can’t explain why we still refuse vaccinated Canadians

The comment was less than illuminating. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last week that the borders with Canada and Mexico will be reopened “as quickly as possible.”

Thank you for that. Next week wouldn’t be too soon.

We’re all for safety, of course. Covid-19 is still with us, largely because too many people refuse to be inoculated with one of the safe, effective and readily available vaccines. It’s important to be careful. But after nearly 17 months of closure, it’s also important to act where it is possible. Canada did.

Many people – including us – were disappointed in what seemed like Canada’s too-cautious reopening of its border last month. To enter Canada, Americans must be vaccinated, have a negative Covid tests within 72 hours of crossing the border and provide proof to Canadian monitors before arriving. It’s potentially expensive and requires careful planning. As as result, travel to Canada hasn’t met that country’s expectations.

Still, it was something and, given the significant threat of the Delta variant to communities and hospitals that could once again be overwhelmed, perhaps not unreasonable. At a minimum, the United States should be able to follow suit.