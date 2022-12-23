The Editorial Board: Holiday snowstorms have become the tradition nobody asked for

Western New Yorkers who waited days for their streets to be cleared in November may have put dreams of a white Christmas on hold. When it comes to Hallmark-holiday-card frosted streetscapes, the watchword in Buffalo is “Be careful what you wish for.”

That’s why we’re guessing a second big blast in just over a month might not have been included as an under-the-tree item in too many letters to Santa.

From the Thanksgiving week storm in 2000 that caused gridlock across the region to the 84-incher of Christmas 2001 to this weekend’s furious combination of wind, snow and freezing air, holidays in Buffalo often mean largess from Mother Nature far in excess of what anybody wanted or needed.

Still, given a choice, most would go for just enough precipitation to frost the bare trees and cover a sledding hill – or ski slope. But there isn’t a choice. That’s why a philosophical attitude and an ability to find the positive aspects of these merciless pummelings by the gods of winter come in handy. This weekend’s onslaught, they tell us, is rare enough to be tagged as “one in a generation.”

Those who had Buffalo-based school days can still thrill to the memory of hearing these words on the radio’s list of closings: “All Buffalo Public and Parochial Schools.” Weather that has the power to close down all but the most essential services, amenities and institutions demands awe. It has the power to make people stop – and sometimes stopping is a good thing. (It definitely was when it meant missing a geometry test.)

During the November 2014 storm, a couple of intrepid surfers took to Lake Erie to ride the blizzard-driven waves. That kind of weather defiance is well beyond the capabilities or desires of most local residents, but weren’t the pictures of it enthralling? As are so many of the still images, videos and – more recently – memes generated by Buffalo’s bouts with extreme weather, which are so much more fun to enjoy by the fire than to experience in real time.

Writer and former Buffalonian David Dudley may have put it all in perspective when he wrote in a 2016 New York Times essay:

“Time has partly buried my childhood memories of Buffalo’s mighty blizzard of 1977, but I still recall the hallucinogenic dislocation of the great drifts that climbed over houses, the spectacle of a world made thrillingly new.

“It’s a vision that seems freshly haunting now, as we face the dread prospect of a climate changed by human appetites – the future winters, soggy and snowless, that await us all. Before it’s too late, let us all now pause, perhaps over a six-pack, and bear witness as the climate changes us.”

Of course, Dudley lives in Baltimore now.

He’s probably sorry he’s missing this.

Stay safe and enjoy another Buffalo white Christmas.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.