The Editorial Board: Hochul's right on mask mandate for schools

Masks are going to be mandated in Buffalo schools this fall and, if Gov.-in-waiting Kathy Hochul has her way, they could be required around the state.
Good. That’s the least that should happen. She should also look at new ways to induce the vaccine hesitant to protect themselves and the world around them, including an inoculation mandate for Highmark Stadium.
Hochul made her comment last week as she began meeting with reporters and prepared to take the state’s reins when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo resigns next week.
“I believe that there will end up being mask mandates,” she said on the “Today” show Thursday. “I just don’t have the authority at this moment.”
It has become an essential point as the Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads, infecting not only those with a vaccination (usually mildly), but also children who were far less likely to become ill before Delta’s appearance – children who, in less than a month, will return to thousands of poorly ventilated classrooms.
New York State most recently recommended that schools follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and said county health departments would have overall jurisdiction. Buffalo Public Schools didn’t wait for that.
Superintendent Kriner Cash announced last week that anyone inside a Buffalo school building will have to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. In addition, students will be required to maintain 3-feet of separation in classrooms, on buses and in cafeterias.
It’s a wise approach in light of the idiosyncrasies of the Delta variant and the potential appearance of unknown new variants – a possibility created by the masses of unvaccinated people.
With it, the district will be able to accomplish the essential goal of returning all students to a full, five-day, in-person schedule beginning Sept. 8. That needs to be the mission of all school districts in the state, given schools’ documented ability to operate safely with masks and the harsh penalties inflicted on many students by remote education. It’s the way to diminish the risk of infection by the Delta variant – a risk that is likely to rise as temperatures cool and Western New Yorkers spend more time indoors.
Some people, more attuned to the selfish demands of their “personal freedom” than the hard, viral facts of Covid-19, will resist wearing masks or insist that their children remain free to inhale the virus. It is one reason why democratic governments, in the midst of a public health emergency, need authority that goes beyond their normal constraints.
Exhibit A is Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis is threatening to withhold salaries and other funding from schools that require masking. More than 800 physicians have signed a letter asking him to rescind his reckless executive order. Florida is setting new daily records both for cases of Covid-19 and for the numbers of people hospitalized for the virus.
Exhibit B is Texas, where school districts and cities are simply ignoring Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting local governments, including schools, from imposing mask mandates. Meanwhile, the state’s hospitals are so overwhelmed that the same Gov. Abbott is pleading with other states to send health professionals to bail them out. That’s pathetic: Please come help us, he is saying, because we don’t have it in us to help ourselves.
Both DeSantis and Abbott are exhibiting the opposite of leadership. Orders such as theirs are not only reckless, but they betray what was once a fundamental plank of American conservatism: Decisions are best made as close as possible to the people they affect.
Thus, by that construct, it’s better for school districts to make mask decisions than it is for mayors or governors or presidents. They don’t believe that in Texas and Florida anymore. And, in this case, it’s wrong, anyway. Viruses don’t respect the boundaries of school districts or municipalities or states. This is a different kind of threat, a fact that too many Americans still refuse to recognize, even after more than 600,000 deaths.
Indeed, too many people – including some in Western New York – seem to equate mask-wearing with being hung by their thumbs in a dungeon. Their alarms would be comical if the threat weren’t so serious.
They’re just masks. They can be a little uncomfortable and annoying sometimes, but that’s it. They’re manageable. They save lives and – despite some people’s apparent fears – they don’t reflect on their wearers’ politics. You can still be a good conservative or liberal or independent while helping to protect yourself, your family, your community and your country. Let’s all get real about this.
