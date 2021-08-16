The Editorial Board: Hochul's right on mask mandate for schools

Exhibit B is Texas, where school districts and cities are simply ignoring Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting local governments, including schools, from imposing mask mandates. Meanwhile, the state’s hospitals are so overwhelmed that the same Gov. Abbott is pleading with other states to send health professionals to bail them out. That’s pathetic: Please come help us, he is saying, because we don’t have it in us to help ourselves.

Both DeSantis and Abbott are exhibiting the opposite of leadership. Orders such as theirs are not only reckless, but they betray what was once a fundamental plank of American conservatism: Decisions are best made as close as possible to the people they affect.

Thus, by that construct, it’s better for school districts to make mask decisions than it is for mayors or governors or presidents. They don’t believe that in Texas and Florida anymore. And, in this case, it’s wrong, anyway. Viruses don’t respect the boundaries of school districts or municipalities or states. This is a different kind of threat, a fact that too many Americans still refuse to recognize, even after more than 600,000 deaths.

Indeed, too many people – including some in Western New York – seem to equate mask-wearing with being hung by their thumbs in a dungeon. Their alarms would be comical if the threat weren’t so serious.