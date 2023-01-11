The Editorial Board: Hochul's pledge of transparency requires a clear accounting of costs

Memo to Gov. Kathy Hochul: Just because other governors did it – dating back to former Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, who served from 1959 to 1973 – doesn’t make it right.

Hochul should keep that in mind as she continues, in modified form, the unwarranted practice of hiring new staff to work directly for her, as the governor, but paying them through various state agencies or public authorities.

There are about half-million-dollars of reasons to believe that paying the governor’s staff directly from the governor’s budget is the right approach. Not to mention, doing so offers the taxpaying public the transparency Hochul promised.

Putting a twist on an old practice does not make it acceptable. The governor’s spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays attempted to explain her boss’ policy by saying that in this administration, agency payrolls are not used for hiring “without a clear nexus” between the purpose of the agency making the payment and the person’s role within the Governor’s Office.

Fine, but why do it at all? There seems to be obvious reason but obfuscation.

Hochul should know better, as she had to deal with the controversy left in the aftermath of the hiring practices of her predecessor, former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. It was the subject of an FBI investigation, which Cuomo called a “charade.” The inquiry did not result in criminal charges. Still, in September, the Hochul administration agreed to pay a $500,000 settlement to the federal government related to Cuomo’s use of the practice.

Hochul’s office provided data in mid-December indicating that while 263 people were employed in the Governor’s Office – including the governor, herself – nearly half of them – 121 – were being paid by other state agencies.

The practice runs counter to the pledge of transparency Hochul’s made upon taking office 17 months ago. For no good reason, it complicate the task of identifying the public cost of staffing the governor’s office.

Obtaining information about which Executive Chamber employees are paid by the chamber requires filing a Freedom of Information Law request with the state comptroller. Discovering information about which agencies or public authorities are paying chamber staff becomes even more cumbersome. Helpful to taxpayers, an Albany think tank, the Empire Center for Public Policy, obtains those payrolls through FOIL requests, then posts the data on its website annually.

Hochul’s office pointed out that it has posted a list of chamber staff on the governor’s website. The list had not been updated since June. That is, until The News sought comment from Hochul’s office. Now the information is more current.

Even former Gov. Eliot Spitzer, who sought to end the practice, understood the wrongness of it, even if his proposal included increasing his office’s budget by $3 million.

Hochul must figure out some way to pay her staff without resorting to old gubernatorial sleights of hand.

