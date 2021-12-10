The Editorial Board: Hochul's mask mandate needed to meet the moment

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz ordered an indoor mask mandate here that began Nov. 23. The effort to keep the public safe from coronavirus isn’t helped by local officials in Grand Island, Marilla, West Seneca and elsewhere who make headlines by announcing they won’t enforce mask mandates.

That sentiment can also be found in Niagara County, where county Legislature Chairwoman Becky Wydysh said enforcing a mask mandate is not the best use of county resources.

Some of the officials admit that masks and vaccines will protect against the virus, but they object to the word “mandate,” which to them sounds like an infringement on their freedom. Those objections are keeping some lawyers busy and radio talk shows energized, but they ignore reality. The Delta and Omicron variants are prolonging the pandemic. Covid fatigue is not an excuse that allows New Yorkers to declare victory and go home, not with our hospitals bulging to capacity and too many citizens suffering with an illness that is largely preventable.

The state regulations are similar to Erie County’s. Masks are not required in a business or venue that has a full vaccination mandate. The state order is in effect until Jan. 15, at which time the governor promised to re-evaluate it.