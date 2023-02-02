At a record-setting $227 billion, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2024 budget won’t thrill those concerned about New York’s debt burden but her priorities are in the right place. New Yorkers need housing, mental health care, safe neighborhoods and quality education. Those items – among many others – are what this proposal addresses.

It’s a 2.4% increase in spending over last year, but mitigated by the fact that there’s an $8.7 billion surplus and a robust reserve balance of $24 billion. The proposal would not raise income taxes but would extend for three years a tax increase on large corporations. That increase would otherwise expire this year.

Of course, after the legislature’s done with it, this plan’s overflowing cornucopia may be somewhat diminished – or expanded – but if many of the basic items remain, this is a budget that will help New Yorkers who need it most.

Hochul’s proposal hones in on specific areas where, in the past, the state has fallen short, among them:

• Mental health: This has been neglected or poorly handled for decades, starting with the mid-century assumption that the institutional system could be dismantled and everything would be OK. As part of her $1 billion allocation of new mental health funding, Hochul rightly cites the need for more hospital beds, followed by continued treatment, counseling and, most important, safe places to live. This includes help for those with substance abuse disorders. More mental health services in schools is another important facet.

Too many New Yorkers are considering or have taken the final option of suicide as the only way of stopping the pain. They may have looked for help and either couldn’t find it or couldn’t afford it. It is long past time to alleviate this suffering.

• Public education: For the first time ever, K-12 education Foundation Aid – a formula for equitable school funding across districts – would be fully funded, with a 12.8% ($2.7 billion) increase included in the $34.5 billion allocation. The proposal also provides much-needed support to community colleges and provides another $200 million to the two SUNY schools – Stony Brook and University at Buffalo – considered flagship institutions.

Education funding can be a bone of contention, especially when it’s aligned with test scores, but New York’s K-12 schools need help after the disruption of the pandemic.

• Housing: Hochul ran on this and she’s doubling down on it now, with a goal of 800,000 affordable units added to New York’s housing stock over the next decade. The inclusion of mandated increases, if enacted – 1% upstate, 3% downstate, in three-year cycles – will be contentious, leading to zoning battles throughout Western New York suburbs and elsewhere, but there are also financial incentives. Bottom line: If people can’t find housing in New York, they will leave.

As the state that created the nation’s first low-rent public housing in 1938, New York should continue to lead in helping its residents achieve safe, affordable housing.

• Public safety: Hochul got hammered on crime during the 2022 gubernatorial campaign, with most attacks aimed at the 2019 bail reform legislation that eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanors and some nonviolent felony charges. In the 2024 budget plan, the governor proposes to restore judicial discretion by removing the “least restrictive means” standard. This tweak to the legislation does not alter its continuing importance. Bail shouldn’t be employed as a way to imprison poor New Yorkers as they await their days in court.

Aside from this non-budgetary element of Hochul’s public safety budget allocations, the $337 million plan to address crime includes more funding for a nine-state initiative to go after illegal guns, new crime analysis centers, more youth employment job training and employment, and strategies that will help keep individuals out of jail and provide assistance when they get out.

There’s also help for a court system that is still recovering from pandemic-related case backlogs, an anti-fentanyl initiative and much-needed support for volunteer firefighters.

It’s a healthy balance of prevention and enforcement that demonstrates Hochul’s multifaceted approach toward crime, an approach that got lost in the campaign’s one-dimensional debate.

There is more, much more in the budget that’s worthy of discussion, including a $1 billion migrant plan, more help for child care and indexing of the minimum wage rate to inflation, with some, as yet undefined, caveats.

These initiatives, as well as those already mentioned, bolster Hochul’s reputation as a practical leader who doesn’t mind getting granular with smaller aspects of big problems.

As it is, this is a fix-it budget at a time when repair is needed.

Best to start on those repairs now, while there’s still money in New York State’s home improvement line.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.