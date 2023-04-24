It’s too bad it came to this, but Gov. Kathy Hochul made the right decision to drop her push for a controversial and sweeping housing plan. For now.

Her vision is on target, but there may be more than one way to achieve it and, in any case, she lacked the support she needed to include this in the state budget, already approaching one month late. To have clung to it in a vain hope of agreement would have driven the budget even later, doing harm to the New Yorkers who rely on a responsible budget, delivered on time.

Hochul was also right to reject the compromise offered by legislators. Democratic government is built on the need for negotiation, of course, but sometimes, it’s better to wait than to agree to an inadequate agreement.

Her push – both creative and controversial – was prompted by the essential fact that, in this state, the cost of housing is rising too high for too many people. The state has some of the nation’s most restrictive policies on land use and approvals, she has argued. That inhibits the ability to construct multifamily housing and jacks up the costs of building homes. The inevitable consequence is that some people may be forced to leave their homes and perhaps the state.

To remedy that, Hochul proposed a program of carrots and sticks. Called the New York Housing Compact, the effort was to create 800,000 new housing units over the next 10 years at a cost of more than $300 million. To achieve it, she provided financial incentives as well as work arounds if municipalities didn’t meet their targets. Most controversially, the plan would have allowed developers to bypass local zoning restrictions if a locality’s housing growth fell short of the target.

Legislators didn’t much like it and they also found resistance within their districts. They ignored the plan in their one-house budgets and resisted Hochul’s efforts to include it in the final plan. The budget was due on April 1. It is late for the second consecutive year.

Hochul was right on four key points: regulations hinder housing construction; municipalities create part of the problem; the lack of housing is raising costs and harming many New Yorkers; and the state risks losing even more residents as a consequence.

Obviously, something needs to be done and, while it’s unfortunate it didn’t happen in this budget cycle, the fact is that democracy is inherently and purposely inefficient. Some things just take time.

When this budget is completed, Hochul and every legislator should make a homework assignment of researching the issues involved and looking for a strategy that bridges their differences while accomplishing a goal whose need should be self-evident.

