The Editorial Board: Hochul shows she’s not afraid of lofty goals in State of the State address

It will be easy to find elements to both like and dislike in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s first State of the State address as elected governor. It ranged over a list of clear-cut priorities, including crime, housing, mental health, child care, green energy and more.

There will surely be a laser focus on the bail reform section of the speech, in which Hochul briefly promised further “improvements” to the law that may involve enhanced discretion for judges. And it’s already been predicted by most pundits that her promise to overrule land use restrictions on home construction if new housing goals are not met will meet with fierce resistance from local officials, especially in areas like New York City and Long Island.

These are bones of contention that will likely be worried over in many a legislation session. Overall, however, the big picture of the speech credibly demonstrates Hochul’s stated commitment to the words of Frances Perkins, FDR’s labor secretary: “A government should aim to give all the people under its jurisdiction the best possible life.”

In Hochul’s view, that commitment means first ensuring that New Yorkers have roofs over their heads, and it’s difficult to argue with such a basic, essential priority. Her New York Housing Compact calls for 800,000 new homes over the next decade, with a higher percentage of housing growth called for in downstate (3%) than upstate (1%) and new funding promised for infrastructure like schools, roads and sewers.

Even given the backlash that’s bound to come from a state-mandated “fast-tracking” of development, if as much as two-thirds of the goal results, it will surely be welcomed by real estate-hungry New Yorkers.

The other major focus of the address was on an inarguable necessity: The comprehensive rebuilding of New York’s mental health care system, which is broken at every level. Hochul’s proposals include 1,000 new psychiatric inpatient beds, 3,500 supportive residential units, 100 new teams of outpatient workers and 50% more preventative services throughout New York schools. Hochul also vowed to monitor insurance companies, which are notorious for limiting and/or denying mental health claims.

She called mental health care a moral imperative and a public safety imperative. She’s right.

As would be expected, Hochul could not give this speech without mentioning New York’s climate action plan, including key details about rebates and incentives that would help lower income households retrofit their homes, switching from fossil fuels to electric systems. The punitive part of this initiative – permits that the biggest greenhouse gas emitters would have to buy to go on their merry ways – would be allocated to help cover utility bills, transportation costs and decarbonization efforts through rebates.

As with any program that’s meant to help the neediest, the essential part will be to make sure the intended recipients know about the rebates and are shown an easy path to retrieve them. Hochul noted herself that less than 10% of families who were eligible for child care assistance allocated in her 2022 budget actually enrolled to receive it.

It’s to Hochul’s credit that she spent only a very small portion of her address lauding the achievements of her administration so far. Instead, she mentioned possible economic hard times to come and New York’s efforts to be ready.

She also got her first standing ovation when she mentioned her plan to peg the minimum wage to inflation – if costs go up, so will wages. Hochul quickly went on to describe the guardrails that would be in place to ensure such a promise would be sustainable, but this and many other of the priorities in her address served to put meat on the bones of her stated goal to “lift up and support New Yorkers.”

The speech’s basic but substantive aims were expressed in mostly unadorned language.

Hochul outlined a strong strategy. The budget process to come will be where the final deals are made.

