The Editorial Board: Hochul should veto bill on Medicaid audits, seek a better measure

Legislation aimed at protecting nonprofits from the consequences of their financial mistakes springs from real concerns, but it goes too far. Gov. Kathy Hochul should veto the bill and encourage lawmakers to try again.

The issue arose earlier this year when the New York State Office of Medicaid Inspector General found that the Community Action Organization of Western New York had mistakenly added a weekly charge of $18.16 when billing Medicaid for patients of its chemical dependence program.

Extrapolating the erroneous charge to all of the program’s claims over three years, auditors estimated the CAO overcharged the government by up to $992,268. Last week, the parties agreed to settle the matter for $446,282.

But health care and advocacy groups – along with state legislators – aren’t happy about it. In truth, that’s easy to understand. Programs such as the CAO’s serve New Yorkers in dire circumstances.

“OMIG’s over-zealous pursuit of recoveries from providers for technical errors” has jeopardized programs battling opioid addiction and the overdose epidemic,” said Allegra Schorr, president of the Coalition of Medication-Assisted Treatment Providers and Advocates of New York State.

The coalition urged Hochul to sign legislation that would restrict when the state could demand reimbursements. That’s a bad idea. More plausibly, it would better define how and when extrapolations could be used.

The fundamental point is that it’s not overzealous to guard Medicaid dollars. They need to be carefully shepherded for the sake of others who need them, the taxpayers who provide them and the public support that such programs require.

It’s important to note that no penalties were attached to the CAO agreement. The range of possible overcharges was based on different methods of estimating the loss and, in the end, the settlement calls for the agency to pay back less than the lowest estimated amount. That’s not unfair.

Still, it’s appropriate to require the Inspector General’s office to use only statistically valid extrapolation methods. That will help to avoid subjectivity in estimating overpayments and provide greater clarity.

But it would also prohibit the Inspector General’s office from recovering taxpayer dollars based solely on an administrative or technical defect. Why should any agency or individual be granted the right to misuse public dollars, even inadvertently?

The trick is to help such agencies safely navigate the complicated requirements of Medicaid reporting, and it’s likely the state can do more in that regard. The goal, after all, should be to make it easier for agencies to provide crucial services, not to thwart that important work.

