The Editorial Board: Hochul should sign bill restoring full contract oversight to state comptroller

A skeptic would think that Albany’s action of a decade ago – stripping the state comptroller of authority over certain state contracts – was meant to avoid the office’s pesky oversight.

That’s not how State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli diplomatically puts it as he advocates for Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign legislation restoring his full authority. He says the complaint, formalized in budgets passed in 2011 and 2012, was that his office’s involvement slowed the process of letting contracts and made it less efficient.

1. Please. Democracy is designed for inefficiency. Three co-equal branches of government, one of them with two headstrong, independently elected chambers? A third that can veto legislation? The founders’ suspicions of monarchical government bequeathed us an valuable system of checks and balances. That mandates inefficiency.

2. Hochul should sign the bill.

By definition, the layer of independent oversight will cause some delays, but DiNapoli said his professional staff turned contracts around in an average of 5.3 days last year and completed 90% of them within two weeks. Of those it did review, the office found problems in almost 1,600 contracts valued at $6 billion. Unless they have something to hide, legislators and governors should be able to live with that extra review. New York taxpayers certainly can.

This is a matter of transparency and accountability. As DiNapoli points out, the current year’s budget allowed at least $11 billion in spending without a competitive process or review by his office.

DiNapoli and former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had negotiated an agreement that restored some of the office’s lost authority, but the new legislation would return its full oversight. Among its benefits, the comptroller says, are to:

• Decrease the chances that preferred vendors unfairly benefit from state contracts.

• Ensure that vendors do not have performance issues or that they lack such requirements as appropriate insurance.

• Guarantee that contracts are competitive where required, in the state’s best interest and reasonably priced.

• That competition for contracts is fair.

“By reviewing contracts before they are awarded, my office helps ensure the integrity of the procurement process and protects taxpayers, agencies, local governments, nonprofit organizations and other vendors by uncovering significant fiscal and integrity issues,” he wrote in a statement on the comptroller’s website. “Our oversight of billions of dollars of taxpayer money is also a deterrent to those who might try to game the system.”

Not that such a thing would happen in New York.

Interestingly, the office’s oversight authority was choked off when Republicans controlled the State Senate, so this unfortunate action was bipartisan. Cuomo was governor. Hochul has not made her intentions clear, but there is reason to expect she will appreciate the bill’s goals.

When she took office 13 months ago, Hochul pledged New Yorkers a “new era of transparency.” She promised “accountability and no tolerance for individuals who cross the line.” Her office, she said, will “focus on open, ethical governing that New Yorkers will trust.”

As much as anything, transparency, accountability and ethics are about watching the money. That’s what the comptroller’s office does. Hochul should sign the bill.

