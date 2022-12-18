The Editorial Board: Hochul should sign bill naming Children's a safety net hospital

It’s a stroke of a pen that is desperately needed. Gov. Kathy Hochul can help sustain one of her hometown’s most essential institutions by signing a bill designating John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital as an enhanced safety net facility.

This classification will protect the hospital from Medicaid cuts and open up other funding opportunities.

As the clock ticks down to 2023, Hochul is undoubtedly receiving many other urgent pleas to sign any number of the bills in the pile sitting on her desk, but health care institutions across New York are stressed as never before, and Children’s is no exception.

Access to health care in a region beset by health inequities is as simple – and as urgent – as life vs. death. What would happen to uninsured or underinsured Western New York children and families if Children’s Hospital was not there for them?

In accordance with state requirements for the safety net designation, the hospital qualifies for three of the four criteria: At least 50% of the patients it treats are covered by Medicaid or uninsured; at least 40% of inpatient discharges are covered by Medicaid; and no more than 25% of its patients are commercially uninsured.

Where it misses is the requirement that at least 3% of patients must be uninsured. Less than 1% of Oishei patients are uninsured, hospital President Allegra C. Jaros said earlier this year. In part, she said, that is because in New York, mothers and babies have health coverage.

Still, Children’s Hospital operates at razor-thin profit margins at the best of times; in 2020-21, it absorbed operating losses.

Challenges that existed before the pandemic have gained strength – in fact, a recent survey that found 64% of New York hospitals reported a negative operating margin this year.

As Ken Schoetz, vice president of the Healthcare Association of Western and Central New York, stated, “Inadequate reimbursement and soaring expenses are pushing hospitals to the brink ... It’s an incredibly stressful cycle for everyone involved and it’s absolutely unsustainable.”

But the good news for Children’s Hospital is that the safety net designation would help bring sustainability. The cost of this, at around $750,000 a year, is pocket change when compared to the state’s current $220 billion budget.

If that amount is what it takes to help ensure the future of a hospital that, in 2021, admitted more than 14,000 babies, children and women; that was at 120% capacity during the recent Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and flu surges; and that is now the only freestanding pediatric hospital in New York State, it’s a bargain that Gov. Hochul cannot afford to ignore.

Children’s Hospital has waited too long for a designation it has earned through its unfailing service to Western New York’s neediest children.

This is the year to make it an enhanced safety net institution.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.