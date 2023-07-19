Gov. Kathy Hochul should sign the Fair Access to Victim Compensation Act whose purpose is to remove barriers that crime victims face in accessing compensation funding in New York State.

Victim compensation funds are both federally and state-funded money, used to help victims and survivors pay for costs associated with the harm they suffered: medical bills, essential personal property loss, burial costs of loved ones and crime scene cleanup if the offense occurred in the home.

These funds are important, advocates say, because they not only help survivors heal but they also are an inflection point in cycles of violence, and in stopping cycles of violence. Hurt people hurt people, an age-old saying, and folks are a lot less likely to commit harm and retaliation if they have money to go to therapy. They are less likely to commit crimes of survival if they are not debating between paying their medical bills and putting food on the table.

Still, there are barriers to accessing this money in New York. One is that survivors must report their harm to law enforcement in order to receive funding. Some may not feel comfortable doing so, because they worry about their safety or being discriminated against. Advocates have seen examples among domestic violence survivors, immigrant victims and survivors from within Black and brown communities.

The bill introduces two alternative forms of evidence that victims and survivors can use to demonstrate to New York State’s Office of Victim Services (OVS) that they have been harmed by a crime:

A statement from a certified victim service provider such as Neighborhood Legal Services or BestSelf Behavioral Health.

An order of protection from the court.

This bill also extends to three years the amount of time allowed for a victim to make a claim with OVS. Under existing law, victims have only one year to file. It also changes the amount of time that a victim is required to report a crime to proper authorities from one week to a “reasonable amount of time.” As advocates say, some victims and survivors might still be in the hospital after just one week.

It is significant that the bill passed in both houses with bipartisan support. Among the local backers was Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan, R-Elma, who voted the bill through the Senate Corrections Committee, and voted for the bill on the floor. Gallivan is a former Erie County sheriff.

In this hot summer when gun violence is likely to soar, advocates and officials concerned about public safety hope that the governor will prioritize signing this bill to center victims and survivors.

In public discussions around public safety and healing, it is clear this bill belongs at the top of the governor’s to-do list.

