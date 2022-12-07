The Editorial Board: Hochul should sign bill funding help for critics of utility rate hikes

Fair is fair. State legislation that would allow opponents of proposed utility rate hikes to pay for expert assistance would merely allow them to do what the utilities already do: Charge ratepayers for their work.

It may seem like layering additional costs on utility customers and, when filed under gross expenses, that may be true. But, if California’s experience is replicated here, the net cost to ratepayers will likely come out in their advantage. Why wouldn’t Gov. Kathy Hochul sign this bill?

Predictably, utilities are lining up against the measure. Fair enough. In this adversarial process, that’s part of their job. But as the law stands now, utilities dominate the system that regulates the utility rates regional monopolies can charge. The proposed law would help level the playing field.

For example, in its latest bid for a rate hike before the Public Service Commission, which sets those rates, National Grid incurred $3.28 million in expenses for lawyers and other professional advocates, according to a report by the American Association of Retired Persons. Since 2016, the nine major energy utilities in New York spent a combined $18.97 million on lawyers, consultants and expert witnesses, according to the report.

All those costs, as a matter of existing law, were passed on to the electric company’s ratepayers. In a better balanced system, that wouldn’t be unfair.

But nonprofit agencies that appear before the PSC to oppose those rate hikes are on their own. They have no statutory ability to pay for experts whose testimony might provide a different view of rate cases.

“The way the table is set up now is tilted to industrial users of power. We are outgunned at the table because of all these players weighing in,” said Bill Ferris, AARP’s lobbyist in Albany.

The legislation awaiting Hochul’s decision would allow nonprofits or groups of people, representing a significant number of residential or small business consumers, to seek payment for “reasonable advocate’s fees, reasonable expert witness fees, and other reasonable costs” in PSC proceedings. The agency could reject expenses deemed illegitimate.

One question unresolved by the measure is exactly how opposing groups would be reimbursed for those advocacy expenses. While it could come from taxpayer dollars, the greater likelihood, according to Laurie Wheelock, executive director of the Public Utility Law Project, is that the costs would be borne by ratepayers. That would be a fair deal, she said, citing California’s program, which she said has benefited utility customers.

Hochul has until Dec. 31 to approve or veto the legislation.

She should sign it. Fair is fair.

• • •

