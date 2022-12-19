The Editorial Board: Hochul should evaluate criticism, but ultimately sign Grieving Families Act

One of Albany’s most anxiously watched pieces of legislation may either be signed, vetoed or sent back for changes within the next few days. If signed, it corrects two tragic inequities.

According to New York’s 175-year-old wrongful death statute, the loss of a family breadwinner carries a higher pecuniary value than the loss of that family’s 2-year-old child. That’s because the statute allows recovery for only the “economic harm” to the next of kin – compensation for a life lost due to a reckless or preventable act is determined according to how much the person earned.

Moreover, the statute has a definition of “next of kin” limited to immediate family – no grandparents, aunts, uncles, partners or others outside the circle of the traditional nuclear unit.

These outmoded compensation requirements will be brought up to date if Gov. Kathy Hochul signs the Grieving Families Act, which was passed almost unanimously by the New York State Assembly (147-2) and Senate (57-6) in June. The legislation allows for consideration of emotional loss, expands the definition of family and extends the statute of limitations for filing from two years to 3½ years.

Many in Buffalo have been directly affected by New York’s limited wrongful death statute, including the families of the Tops mass shooting victims, who were predominantly people of color, working class and over the age of 50. Going by the statute, their lives would have been worth very little in a wrongful death lawsuit and many of their loved ones would not even have been allowed to sue.

And then there are the countless heartrending stories of local families who have lost children in accidents where negligence was a factor. The anguish experienced by their parents was – at least monetarily – worthless.

Both these circumstances make a powerful case for reforming New York’s statutes. It should also be noted that New York and Alabama are the only states that do not allow families to sue for grief in court.

This legislation is clearly needed, but it will also be important to watch the economic impact in the insurance sector if it becomes state law.

In a recent op-ed for The News, Robert Armstrong, president of the Erie County Medical Society, cites an actuarial study concluding that increased damages and the new lawsuits triggered by this bill would increase liability insurance costs for New York’s doctors and hospitals by nearly 40%.

Such dramatic increases have not been seen in states – such as Illinois – that recently changed their wrongful death laws, but the burden of insurance costs for the already stressed medical sector is real. Any increase should be monitored and sharply addressed.

Most of the states that have modified their wrongful death statutes also have caps on awards for non-economic damages; the Grieving Families Act does not. Another criticism is that the language of the legislation is vague enough to force juries to accept any definition of “closeness” or “grief” provided by plaintiffs. Both factors could be avenues for changes if unintended consequences become burdensome.

We expect that Hochul is already considering these concerns as she decides whether to sign the bill. Still, addressing them need not thwart the fundamental intent of this legislation. Grieving family members deserve to be compensated for a loss that shouldn’t be limited to dollars and cents and a 19th century definition of family is long past due for an update.

The Grieving Families Act – with any truly necessary adjustments – should become law.

