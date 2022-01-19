The Editorial Board: Hochul’s spending plan aims to thread needle between big spending, fiscal restraint

The governor’s major one-time expenditures include $2 billion in pandemic recovery programs and $1 billion over three years for transit projects. There is also $2.2 billion in property tax relief for New Yorkers making up to $250,000 per year in income; checks will be issued in the fall, during Hochul’s campaign to be elected to a full term.

Other large expenditures include a 7% increase in education funding, a $10 billion multiyear plan to bolster health care in the state, and a multiyear investment of $3.7 billion to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates. Those should meet some of our state’s greatest needs while New York has the money to pay for them, but history shows it’s nearly impossible to roll back such increases when circumstances change.

The governor’s plan will build up the state’s depleted cash reserves to 15% of operating expenses. That’s a welcome move, though it falls short of the 17% benchmark that many fiscal analysts recommend.

“You have to prepare for the rainy days, even when there’s not a cloud in the sky, because ... the rain – or where I come from, the snow – eventually does fall,” Hochul said.