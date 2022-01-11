The Editorial Board: Hochul’s proposal for new ethics body promises transparency, accountability

The outline of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to create a new ethics watchdog has great promise. Questions remain about some details, but the plan’s new emphasis on transparency and accountability point toward an almost revolutionary culture shift in Albany.
Hochul, in her State of the State speech, called for creation of a rotating five-member panel of law school deans, or their designees, from the state’s 15 state-accredited law schools.
We have noted in this space that the current commission created a decade ago – the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, or JCOPE – has a poor performance record. Its so-called special voting rules allow a minority of commissioners to block the agency from taking action in a case. It also hides behind executive sessions that shut out the public from its proceedings and is exempt from the state’s Freedom of Information and Open Meetings laws.
Hochul’s proposal would allow the new ethics oversight body to make decisions by a majority vote, putting an end to minority members being allowed to squelch an investigation.
The 15 law school deans or their designees would choose a pool of members from which a rotating panel of five commissioners would be drawn. It is not yet clear who would choose the five and for how long they would serve.
The members themselves would select a chair, rather than it being chosen by the governor. That’s another good step toward independence.
The commission would be subject to the Freedom of Information and Open Meetings laws, like other state agencies. Commissioners would also be prevented from keeping their communications over potential investigations private.
During discussions about replacing JCOPE, Sen. Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, pushed for a constitutional amendment to create a new ethics board where most members would be appointed by a panel of judges. That would be an improvement over the current system but the fact that most judges in the state are elected under party affiliations would have made that arrangement more vulnerable to the appearance of partisanship.
JCOPE consists of 14 commissioners, six appointed by the governor and eight by leaders of the Legislature. Three Western New Yorkers are members. Sharon Stern Gerstman, counsel to the Buffalo law firm of Magavern Magavern Grimm, was appointed by Hochul in October. David J. McNamara, a law partner at Phillips Lytle, was named by then Senate Majority Leader John J. Flanagan and Colleen C. DiPirro, former head of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce, was appointed by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Hochul has not said whether the commissioners would continue serving in some capacity.
The transparency requirements for the new ethics board are of a piece with other steps Hochul has taken, including a requirement for all state employees to take an ethics training course, an order for state agencies to be responsive to FOIL requests and a requirement that executive agencies and public authorities release public transparency plans.
The public’s right to know about the actions of government helps safeguard our democracy. Albany’s checkered history of secret deals and high-level corruption demand new ways of doing the people’s business. The Legislature should get behind Hochul’s plan for an ethics board and make it a reality.
• • •
