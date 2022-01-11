The Editorial Board: Hochul’s proposal for new ethics body promises transparency, accountability

The members themselves would select a chair, rather than it being chosen by the governor. That’s another good step toward independence.

The commission would be subject to the Freedom of Information and Open Meetings laws, like other state agencies. Commissioners would also be prevented from keeping their communications over potential investigations private.

During discussions about replacing JCOPE, Sen. Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, pushed for a constitutional amendment to create a new ethics board where most members would be appointed by a panel of judges. That would be an improvement over the current system but the fact that most judges in the state are elected under party affiliations would have made that arrangement more vulnerable to the appearance of partisanship.