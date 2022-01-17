The Editorial Board: Hochul’s plans for UB will help it grow, bringing the region along with it

The University at Buffalo is the largest of the state public four-year colleges and universities, boasting top faculty and increasing enrollment. Now, its position as a top-tier academic institution is being bolstered by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plans to grow and revitalize the SUNY system by making UB one of two flagships, along with Stony Brook on Long Island.
The governor has also pledged $102 million from the state for a new academic building at UB’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.
As part of that, Hochul has challenged/directed each of the universities to raise their sights on research funding, assigning them the goal of bringing in $1 billion each year by 2030. Doing so, she said, would place them among the top 20 public universities in the country for research expenditures.
The largest of the state’s public four-year colleges and universities, UB will be one of two flagships of the SUNY system. Stony Brook University on Long Island will be the other.
UB President Satish K. Tripathi said the designation underscores the reputations of the two institutions “as premier public research universities,” demonstrating their “steadfast commitment to bring the benefits of our research, clinical care and education to the region, state and world.”
SUNY Distinguished Professor Venu Govindaraju is vice president for Research & Economic Development, responsible for managing UB’s research enterprise, university/industry relations and economic development. He is appropriately enthusiastic about the governor’s plans and confident that the university will meet what seems a lofty goal of more than doubling its current research funding.
UB has been preparing for this day for years. Undergraduate enrollment in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences has increased 60% over the past decade, and graduate enrollment has more than doubled. The university is not only the largest of SUNY’s two dozen four-year colleges and universities, but one of only seven that has expanded enrollment over the past decade. Meanwhile, SUNY as a whole has seen its enrollment decline, from 468,000 a decade ago to 376,000 this school year. UB’s success and recognition as a flagship university should raise the profile for the entire system.
As Govindaraju said, flagship status declares a level of comprehensiveness that will be far reaching. The designation is significant in New York State which has so many private schools. Faculty recruits are searching for flagship campuses.
But how does UB get from the $414 million it acquired in research funding in 2019 – according to the most recent ranking by National Science Foundation – to $1 billion?
The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act is Charles E. Schumer's first major bipartisan victory as Senate majority leader.
One way is by continuing to invest in key areas: climate change, materials and technology are all primed for growth. Moreover, UB is well positioned to compete for grants on a national level. There are proposals in Congress to invest billions of dollars into research and development, as Govindaraju said, such as the National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health. Faculty submit more than 2,000 proposals each year and win many grants, including an award from NIH for $21.7 million for clinical and translational science and $22.5 million from the National Science Foundation.
Many opportunities are available that mesh with Hochul’s push for flagship designation and new research funding. Among them is the United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, formerly known as the Endless Frontier Act, introduced by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer. The new law will create 18 regional tech hubs around the country, with the Buffalo-Rochester area well in the running.
Universities across the nation are becoming engines for workforce development and economic growth. New research funding would have a direct impact, Govindaraju said, attracting more students and driving innovations that will be taken to market.
At the end of the day, this flagship designation and all that it encompasses will improve lives through the education they provide, the opportunities they create and the growth they augur for years to come.
• • •
