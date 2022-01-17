The Editorial Board: Hochul’s plans for UB will help it grow, bringing the region along with it

UB has been preparing for this day for years. Undergraduate enrollment in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences has increased 60% over the past decade, and graduate enrollment has more than doubled. The university is not only the largest of SUNY’s two dozen four-year colleges and universities, but one of only seven that has expanded enrollment over the past decade. Meanwhile, SUNY as a whole has seen its enrollment decline, from 468,000 a decade ago to 376,000 this school year. UB’s success and recognition as a flagship university should raise the profile for the entire system.

As Govindaraju said, flagship status declares a level of comprehensiveness that will be far reaching. The designation is significant in New York State which has so many private schools. Faculty recruits are searching for flagship campuses.

But how does UB get from the $414 million it acquired in research funding in 2019 – according to the most recent ranking by National Science Foundation – to $1 billion?

1:26 Bill that would create tech hubs could help WNY in other ways The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act is Charles E. Schumer's first major bipartisan victory as Senate majority leader.