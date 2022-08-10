The Editorial Board: Hochul’s county-by-county threat assessment directive is urgently needed

In a situation where it’s difficult to imagine doing too much, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new initiative for combatting domestic terrorism is both appropriate and welcome. Hochul announced Tuesday that every county in New York State is directed, via executive order, to come up with its own domestic terrorism prevention plan.

Her announcement is doubly welcome given the fact that Erie County now has a Behavioral Threat Assessment Team, announced by Erie County Sheriff John Garcia in June. Hochul’s initiative will bring more resources to this effort in the form of both additional funding and a new unit within the New York State Intelligence Center dedicated to tracking domestic violence extremism and monitoring social media.

When the Erie County threat assessment team was formed, one worry was that other counties might not follow suit with their own teams. It’s a legitimate concern, given that the accused gunman in the May 14 massacre drove 200 miles to Buffalo from a small town near Binghamton in Broome County. It’s not surprising that smaller counties, like Broome, might not have such teams in place, but now we know that they are needed everywhere.

Importantly, these teams will not just be made up of law enforcement personnel, but, according to the order, also should include mental health professionals, school officials and others who will assist in identifying potential purveyors of terroristic violence.

The urgency in defeating domestic terrorism is made even more pressing when we know that extremists are lurking in racist, antisemitic and far-right corners of the dark web and here, again, we have to thank Hochul for acting when the federal government would not. In May, Congress could not pass a domestic terrorism bill that included surveillance of online extremism. Hochul had already created such a unit in New York by executive order.

Domestic terrorism can thrive in any community, no matter how “safe” it might be in terms of other crimes, such as break-ins, armed robberies or assaults. All it needs is vile propaganda that finds fertile ground with the help of social media networks and psychologically damaged individuals.

Hochul’s order was announced in a virtual appearance at a two-day Threat Assessment and Management Summit at the State Emergency Preparedness Center in Oneida County. The location underscores the crucial necessity of being on the alert for the markers of domestic terror in every corner of New York State, no matter how isolated, rural or underpopulated.

