The Editorial Board: Hochul’s challenge to developers could be Terminal A's best hope

New York State’s involvement could turbocharge the development of the Outer Harbor’s mammoth Terminal A building at 901 Fuhrmann Blvd. and that’s a good thing.

Now that the structure is landmarked, transforming it from a vacant hulk into a contributing element of an active, attractive waterfront is what needs to happen – soon.

It might also be a good thing for the state to gather some new public input to use in its decision-making process. An updated snapshot of what Western New Yorkers want in this spot would be useful in evaluating proposals, especially since the Outer Harbor has become a more popular destination since Terminal A was studied by the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. in 2016.

As it is, would-be developers have until March 30 to respond to a new request for proposals from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration. Standard mixed-use possibilities – residential, offices, restaurants and cultural attractions – are mentioned in the request.

In 2017, Rep. Brian Higgins, one of the prime forces behind Inner and Outer Harbor development, said “Part of the new Buffalo is challenging the limits of what has been possible.” The Buffalo Democrat was talking about Terminal A and there could scarcely be a greater challenge than this building.

Constructed in 1931 and opened in 1938 as an auto assembly plant for Ford Motor Co., it was designed by renowned industrial architect Albert Kahn and is one of the few remaining examples of Kahn’s work in Buffalo. But at 550,000 square feet, the building is a heavy lift for any developer, comparable only to the Central Terminal in scope. Unlike the Central Terminal, which is surrounded by an urban streetscape, Terminal A has parkland, walking and biking trails, an outdoor concert venue and Lake Erie as its neighbors.

Most of the 160 acres of the Outer Harbor controlled by ECHDC are used for outdoor recreation, but the 50 acres of the Terminal A building and the land surrounding it is one of the few parcels open for mixed-use development under Buffalo’s Green Code. It may be difficult to imagine residences, shops and restaurants here, but the more we see long-abandoned structures in impossible locations brought back to life, the more we believe that anything is possible in the world of Buffalo development.

And structures like this one have been rehabilitated. In Richmond, Calif., on San Francisco Bay, another historic Kahn-designed Ford plant of a similar size has received an award-winning makeover and is now completely occupied by several commercial tenants as well as a large event space. In Detroit, a 600,000-square-foot vacant automobile plant, Fisher Body 21, is being transformed into Fisher 21 Lofts, a 435-unit residential community with restaurants, shops and offices. Its developers are solving the lack of interior light – a definite issue for Terminal A – with atriums, allowing light from above to flood the structure. Like Terminal A, both the Richmond and Detroit structures had been vacant for decades, with the Richmond plant empty since 1955.

Locally landmarked in 2019, Terminal A becomes eligible for federal historic tax credits only if it’s in private hands. Its possibilities as public property are limited. A 2016 study by the ECHDC indicated it would cost the agency at least $17 million to prepare it for reuse and $13 million to demolish it, though demolition is less likely given its landmark status. In any case, both options are expensive uses of taxpayer funds and don’t involve actual reuse.

Much like its neighbor to the east, Canalside, the Outer Harbor has been the subject of passionate, often contentious public discussion. While the public battles over Canalside’s development focused on its history and glitz vs. substance, the battles over the Outer Harbor have been over how much development Buffalo wants on a waterfront dominated by spectacular – if sometimes unkempt – natural beauty. Environmental activists say the existing shoreline ecosystem of plants and wildlife shouldn’t be disrupted; for its part, Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. has stated it is restoring native plant species to the area.

In 2020, the proposed 23-story Queen City Landing residential complex – just south of Terminal A – was put on hold by developer Gerald Buchheit when the project became too expensive, though he won three lawsuits opposing it. That fierce opposition to any kind of dense residential development is still out there; activist group Our Outer Harbor Coalition has already stated its negative opinion of Hochul’s request for proposals for Terminal A, on the grounds that it even suggests a privately owned, possibly residential use.

The same group, in addition to other advocates of a passive park, has objected to an outdoor amphitheater/concert pavilion – now being constructed – just north of Terminal A. This was also the subject of a lawsuit, which was dismissed.

Those calling for parkland and nothing else on the Outer Harbor should remember that most parks also have manmade amenities, even concert spaces. As it is, there is a 190-acre dedicated park, Buffalo Harbor State Park, south of Terminal A and, to the north, more than 100 acres of open space interrupted only by the type of infrastructure commonly found in parks: trails, playgrounds, accommodations for boaters and kayakers and other adjuncts to outdoor recreation.

Buffalo’s Green Code allows for the mixed-use development of Terminal A and if competent developers are up for the challenge, they should have at it.

We look forward to their ideas.

