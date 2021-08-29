The Editorial Board: Hochul opts for transparency in adopting the CDC’s counting method

Gov. Kathy Hochul, in one of her first actions as the state’s new leader, acknowledged 12,000 more Covid-19 deaths in New York than her predecessor did, offering some closure for families and encouraging trust in her leadership.
Transparency matters.
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo adopted a different counting standard from that used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Purposely or not, it had the effect of showing New York with a lower mortality rate than the federal figures showed, creating confusion and sowing political doubts that helped to weaken Cuomo.
On Tuesday, Hochul changed that policy. Inserting a bulleted item into the state’s daily Covid-19 data tracking release, she included the CDC standard.
The newly-minted governor told MSNBC that her administration is releasing “more data than had been released before publicly” so the public will know the nursing home deaths and hospital deaths are “consistent” with the CDC. That will allow more accurate comparisons among states.
Under the Cuomo policy, the number of nursing home deaths excluded those who contracted Covid-19 in a nursing home but died elsewhere, such as a hospital. The method suggested a lower death rate in nursing homes.
But nursing homes were only one part of the problem. More broadly, the state’s mortality count excluded people who died of Covid-19 at home or in hospices or places such as prisons and group homes.
Cuomo’s critics note that he had signed a $5.1 million contract for a book touting his leadership during the pandemic. A lower total count could have been useful.
On nursing homes, critics claimed Cuomo wanted to undercount deaths following his early order to return residents from hospitals to their beds, even if they tested positive for the virus. A higher figure, they say, ran counter to his image – much of it deserved – as a national leader in the fight against the pandemic.
They may be right, though it’s fair to note the transfers were undertaken at a time when New York hospitals were dangerously overloaded and medical officials lacked a full understanding of the viral threat. There were no good choices then.
Hochul’s fuller report shows 55,395 deaths in the state. Under the Cuomo administration’s method, the state reported 43,415 such deaths. The state is now counting them all.
Hochul promises transparency so no one will have to question the information flowing from the governor’s office. That’s a welcome step in the right direction.
