The Editorial Board: Hochul opts for transparency in adopting the CDC’s counting method

Cuomo’s critics note that he had signed a $5.1 million contract for a book touting his leadership during the pandemic. A lower total count could have been useful.

On nursing homes, critics claimed Cuomo wanted to undercount deaths following his early order to return residents from hospitals to their beds, even if they tested positive for the virus. A higher figure, they say, ran counter to his image – much of it deserved – as a national leader in the fight against the pandemic.

They may be right, though it’s fair to note the transfers were undertaken at a time when New York hospitals were dangerously overloaded and medical officials lacked a full understanding of the viral threat. There were no good choices then.

Hochul’s fuller report shows 55,395 deaths in the state. Under the Cuomo administration’s method, the state reported 43,415 such deaths. The state is now counting them all.

Hochul promises transparency so no one will have to question the information flowing from the governor’s office. That’s a welcome step in the right direction.

• • •

