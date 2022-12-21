The Editorial Board: Hochul offers a welcome plan to confront hatred

How do you prevent hate from recruiting new enthusiasts? One way is to support Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new unit to combat hate and bias.

The governor’s unit will focus on education, early detection and mobilizing support in areas where a bias-related incident has occurred. Too many areas throughout America qualify, including on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

Hochul is focusing using the power of her office in an effort to identify risks before they explode in fury. "This is going to penetrate throughout the entire state of New York. That’s how we change people’s hearts and minds.”

Will it work? We can only hope, but the effort is imperative.

The sickening hatred that builds in a person was on full display in the murderous rampage at that Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue. The shooter, in a 180-page document written before the May 14 massacre, revealed how he came to believe a racist conspiracy theory – at the crux, the belief that whites are in danger of being replaced by nonwhites and that they must be removed from the country or slaughtered. The shooter’s hatred was directed at people who are Black or Jewish.

The statewide Hate and Bias Prevention Unit is being housed within the state Division of Human Rights. Among its duties is to organize 10 regional councils across New York. These councils will embark on a host of duties, among them: providing an avenue for communities to share concerns; organizing educational programming; hosting hate crime prevention and community healing events; conducting trainings in conflict resolution; and facilitating the filing of complaints with the Division and other relevant agencies.

The new unit will be charged with developing a rapid response team to assist communities affected by a bias or hate incidents. It will also implement a statewide campaign promoting acceptance, inclusion and tolerance. This will be accomplished in concert with public and private organizations, including local governments, nonprofits, places of worship and schools.

This is not the governor’s first initiative to address insidious actions by individuals and groups. Hochul had previously established a unit within the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and directed $10 million in state grant funds to support county governments as they develop domestic terrorism prevention plans.

The state cannot do this work alone. The responsibility also belongs to churches, schools, businesses and, most of all, parents. The state’s efforts should include efforts to encourage those leaders, and others, to step up. It could become a template for the nation. One way or another, hatred can not be ignored or tolerated.

• • •

