The Editorial Board: Hochul is right to push vaccine mandate if more students don’t get inoculated

Government vaccine mandates would not be necessary if there weren’t New York State residents sowing distrust in the Covid-19 shots, but that’s the reality faced by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her first full month in office.

Hochul does not have a standing army at her command, but as chief executive she is someone New Yorkers count on to help keep them safe. That’s why Hochul said last week that she will consider ordering Covid-19 vaccination requirements for teenagers. Vaccine resisters may slow the process, but the reality is that mandates for middle and high school students are needed and welcome as a public health measure.

Only about 50% of New Yorkers between ages 12 and 17 are fully immunized, according to the Health Department. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19 is available under emergency use authorization for children 12-15, and fully approved for 16 and older. The other Covid shots are not yet authorized for this age group.

Nearly 20% of New York’s adult population remains unvaccinated, which helps explain why the very contagious Delta variant is still causing infection rates to rise in the state.

Hochul acknowledged that parents are “very, very anxious” about vaccine requirements for school, whether they are for or against.