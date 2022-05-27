The Editorial Board: Hochul is right:18-year-olds don’t need to have AR-15s

Given the absurd, but somehow entrenched position that ownership of AR-15 semi-automatic rifles is something the Founders envisioned and would have approved, we’re thankful that Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to do what’s possible to limit the ownership of these demonstrably deadly weapons.

On May 25, Hochul proposed raising the age for purchasing military-style rifles to 21 as well as requiring microstamping – which would identify perpetrators – on some ammunition. The guns in question include AR-15s of the type used in the Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, mass shootings, as well as in many other mass casualty events of which, sadly, there are too many to mention here.

In her statement, Hochul referred to the United States as “a nation that seems to revere the rights of gun owners, and the ability to possess guns, over the right of children to stay alive.”

Here’s why we call AR-15s military-style weapons and not “modern sporting rifles” as the firearms industry would prefer. AR-15s fire high-velocity bullets that travel at triple the speed of a handgun round, are accurate over long distances and cause terrible damage to soft tissue and internal organs.

They are also easily customizable, with owners able to add scopes, large-capacity magazines and many other accessories that can increase their ability to create carnage. Intended to be a civilian, semiautomatic version of the military’s M-16, many experts feel the AR-15, which can’t fire “bursts” like a fully automatic weapon, is actually more deadly. The gun’s operator has more control and can fire quickly – one and a half rounds per second – and more accurately.

Contrary to popular belief, New York state does not have the strictest gun laws in the nation. Both California and Connecticut have long lists of weapons that can’t be sold to anyone, including AR-15s. California and Florida have both passed legislation that raises the age to legally buy “long guns” (rifles and shotguns) from 18 to 21.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court may be weakening New York’s gun laws, just as Hochul attempts to strengthen them. If the Supreme Court rules on New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen as many expect, New York gun owners will be able to carry their guns in public with no restrictions. Currently, they must have a license, be 21 and, most important, show proper cause beyond public safety fears. That’s right: Immediately after a massacre, the high court is poised to make public gun use easier.

Given the court’s current composition, our hopes are not high that New York’s public carry restrictions will remain intact. On the other hand, scholars of the court note that its decisions are never too far out of step with public opinion, and polls demonstrate that the majority of Americans favor greater gun control, though public interest tends to wane a bit after the immediate aftermath of a shooting has passed and other priorities emerge.

That’s why it’s important that Hochul is capturing this moment of outrage with her proposal of a new age limit, which may grow to include other weapons than AR-15s.

The more we learn about these weapons, the more we wonder that anyone needs to carry them, including hunters, who have a wide range of more traditional options.

Raising the age requirement to 21 is a good first step.

