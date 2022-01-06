The Editorial Board: Hochul, in first State of the State, shows her independence from special interests

The governor understands that some 319,000 residents left New York State between July 2020 and July 2021, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. She called that “an alarm bell that cannot be ignored.” High taxes are a factor for many who leave, and Hochul proposed accelerating a $1.2 billion middle-class tax cut that began in 2018, along with $1 billion in property tax rebates.

Hochul also showed concern for the pandemic’s toll on merchants and manufacturers, proposing nearly $1 billion in tax credits and reduced interest loans for small businesses.

The meat of Hochul’s agenda will come in her budget proposal later this month. That will address the central question of how she intends to pay for her wish list. The gusher of federal money coming to New York must be used wisely, without committing the state to recurring future expenses that it can’t afford.

Whether breaking with Cuomo in style and substance or charting a middle path between the interests of downstate progressives and moderates from much of upstate, Hochul has made clear that she will go her own way as the state’s chief executive.

