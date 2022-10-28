The Editorial Board: Hochul for governor

Gov. Kathy Hochul has compiled an impressive record of achievement in the 14 months she has served as New York’s 57th governor: a far-seeing state budget; a powerful response to a massacre in Buffalo; a fair deal to keep the Bills in Buffalo; and, yes, a focus on dealing with crime. On her own merits, the Democrat has earned a full term in the governor’s office. The weaknesses of her Republican opponent only underscore the fact.

Hochul quickly made the office her own last year after the sudden resignation of Andrew Cuomo – even considering her mistaken appointment of the soon-to-be-indicted Brian Benjamin as her No. 2. She is the first woman to hold the post, the first upstate governor in more than 100 years and the first from Buffalo since Grover Cleveland in 1882.

The former congresswoman and Erie County Clerk has shown herself to be simultaneously even-keeled and tough as nails. She is proving that an upstate woman has just what it takes to lead a large, diverse, unwieldy state.

Until recently, Hochul held a commanding lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island’s Suffolk County. Her advantage has narrowed dramatically as Zeldin – like Republicans around the country – hammer Democrats about crime and, in this state, over bail reform. Both, of course, are legitimate issues, but both are being distorted.

Consider the narrower issue of bail reform. It was approved when Cuomo was governor, and for good reason. Meant to ensure a criminal suspect shows up for court proceedings, bail often punished cash-poor individuals who were accused but not convicted of an offense. Many states, red and blue, have recognized this flaw in cash bail and have eliminated or at least revised it.

The law was important, but it had weaknesses, and Hochul this year wrested changes from the Democratic Legislature, where some members resisted furiously. The state budget was six days late because of it.

Recently, in Buffalo, a woman was killed in front of her children, reportedly by her estranged husband, who was free on cashless bail. Many say he was on the street because of failures of the bail reform law. They may be right, but if so, the blame belongs to the Legislature, not Hochul.

As to crime, generally, it has definitely gone up in New York – and in red and blue states around the country. It is telling that the FBI’s just updated annual Uniform Crime Report cites the nation’s five most dangerous states. In ascending order, they are Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee and Alaska – all of them red. New York doesn’t even rank in the top 20. It’s right in the middle on violent crime and the 10th safest in nonviolent crime.

What separates those states from New York? Plenty, but prominent among the factors is a commitment to reasonable gun control. Republican states – and Republican candidates, including Zeldin – howl about crime, but they’re content to let just about anyone have any kind of firearm and take it wherever they want. But, as the Brennan Center reports, more than 75 percent of murders in 2020 were committed with a firearm.

When an 18-year-old opened fire in a Buffalo supermarket in May, Hochul responded with tougher gun laws. When the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a century-old law on guns, Hochul summoned the Legislature into special session and signed a new law. That’s acting on crime.

There’s more to Hochul’s record, including her significant role in luring microchip manufacturer Micron to a Syracuse suburb. The economic benefits will radiate around the state, including into Western New York.

The deal for a new stadium is hardly inexpensive, but it is in line with similar recent projects. Zeldin claims he’ll reopen negotiations, if elected. That will hurt the team and this entire region and, actually, could send the Bills packing.

It is a serious issue because Zeldin has shown himself to be reckless. He is among the election deniers who, only hours after a violent insurrection, voted to reject electors pledged to Joe Biden. In doing so, he and other Republicans did the bidding of the rioters who laid siege to the Capitol that day. Some police officers died. For that, Zeldin has forfeited the support of anyone who values democracy. His opposition to abortion may be, for now, a non-issue, but it’s a significant deviation from what New Yorkers support.

Hochul is doing good work for the residents of this state. They should keep her.

• • •

