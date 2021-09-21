The Editorial Board: Hochul bringing sunshine to New York government

But in many New York locales, law enforcement agencies require that a Freedom of Information Law request be filed to get arrest reports. Agencies then have five business days to simply acknowledge the request. They have even more time to fulfill or deny it.

Americans believe only foreign tyrants lock up people in secret. But it happens every day in New York, shielded by a law meant to ensure open government.

Under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, too many government agencies slow-walked their legal obligation to promptly answer Freedom of Information requests. One reason: a policy requiring the governor’s office to approve responses to “politically sensitive” requests. That may have been behind the Cuomo administration’s long stall on releasing figures on nursing home deaths related to Covid-19. A report from the Attorney General’s Office finally forced the release of the numbers.

Foot-dragging on Freedom of Information requests brings few consequences, beyond possible public exposure or – in rare cases – having to pay the legal costs of anyone who had to go to court to force the state into action. Rules with few penalties attached are too easily flouted.