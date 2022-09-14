The Editorial Board: Hochul begins setting aside pandemic powers, as Covid loosens its furious grip

Two-and-a-half years after the onset an historic global pandemic – a blink of the eye, in the scheme of things – Gov. Kathy Hochul is relinquishing the extraordinary powers that helped the state manage a lethal public health crisis. It’s a good decision.

Could she have let them go sooner, as her critics insist, (some more loudly than others)? Maybe, but who knows? The bottom line is that caution was wise, given the risks to individuals, communities and businesses, and New York’s treacherous path through Covid-19.

The criticism started when former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo exercised the authority granted him by the Legislature. Even after lawmakers stripped him of that authority in March 2021, he – and then Hochul – used executive powers to manage the pandemic. Hochul last renewed that authority four weeks ago. This week, citing falling caseloads, she set some of it aside.

“Given that we are in a different place now, we’ve been making announcements about taking masks off on public transportation, we now have a new booster shot,” Hochul said. “We’re watching the numbers, we feel comfortable we can suspend them.”

Republican critics, including Senate Majority Leader Rob Ortt of North Tonawanda, have lambasted Hochul for hanging onto those powers as long as she did. He claimed that she was motivated by a “desperate attempt at clinging onto unilateral power.” Apparently not.

What was desperate was a pandemic that has killed more than 1 million Americans, nearly 71,000 of them New Yorkers. Early in the pandemic, deaths in this state topped 1,000 a day.

State Sen. Edward A. Rath III, R-Amherst, was more thoughtful, hailing Hochul’s action as “extremely welcome” but long overdue. That’s a fair argument – but that’s all it is. New Yorkers who care about an effective response to a public health emergency can be satisfied with Hochul’s measured response.

The executive authority used by Hochul and Cuomo allowed the state to respond more nimbly to a fast-evolving calamity. Purchasing regulations were relaxed. Hospitals were allowed more leeway in hiring. More medical professionals could administer vaccines. Those, and other actions, enabled an expedited rollout of life-saving measures.

The end of those powers means the administration now deals with normal purchasing regulations such as competitive bidding and review by the state comptroller.

The Albany Times Union reported in July that suspension of normal contract rules helped rapid testing company Digital Gadgets secure $637 million in no-bid business since December. The newspaper added that family members of the company’s top official donated $300,000 to Hochul’s re-election campaign. Hochul has denied any link.

Normal processes don’t always suffice during an emergency. The question is when the emergency ended and that is – and always will be – up for debate. But Hochul used her powers well and, as the threat wanes, she is setting them aside. It’s what New Yorkers should have wanted.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.