The Editorial Board: Hochul and Zeldin won, but Tuesday’s losers offer lessons to New York voters

Tuesday’s primary elections for governor of New York turned out about the way any attentive voter might have predicted, with each party’s anointed nominee carrying the day – incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul for the Democrats and Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin for the Republicans. Their victories presage a general election campaign that, barring surprises, could be scripted today.

For Republicans, shut out of statewide office since George Pataki’s final term as governor ended in 2006, it will be about competition, trust, taxes, crime, experience and Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last year, opening the door to Hochul. At his victory celebration Tuesday night, Zeldin accused her of being “in over her head.”

For Democrats, it will be about gun control, abortion rights, health care, taxes, crime and Donald Trump, who is unpopular in New York and likely to become more so as the Jan. 6 committee in Congress continues its hearings. Hochul is all but guaranteed to pound Zeldin over his support for Trump and his vote against seating electors for Joe Biden in the hours after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

But as important as the story of the winners is, the nature of some of the losers is worth time to explore.

While this page endorsed Hochul’s candidacy, it wasn’t for lack of respect for the others, particularly Rep. Tom Suozzi of Nassau County. A center-left Democrat, Suozzi has had a long record of serving his constituents’ interests. To run this race, he decided against seeking re-election to Congress, a race he likely would have won. New Yorkers can hope this isn’t the last they hear from him.

Hochul’s other opponent, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, demonstrated real passion about housing and social justice. As we observed in endorsing Hochul, she should find a place for him in her administration, if she wins in November.

On the Republican side, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino was an attractive candidate in the same way that Suozzi was. A center-right politician, Astorino established a long record of success in a county dominated by Democrats. He’s tough-minded but willing to listen to other voices, as too many Republicans these days are not. Perhaps his party will come around and once again value the strengths of thoughtful, practical conservatives, but the performance of Andrew Giuliani doesn’t suggest it.

Running on his father’s increasingly tarnished name and a stint in the former Trump administration, Guiliani had no significant experience and he parroted the lie about a stolen 2020 presidential election. But with that, he ran second in the race, garnering 23% of the vote to Zeldin’s 44%. It doesn’t suggest a future of electoral success for Republicans in blue New York, especially in statewide races.

The fourth candidate, Harry Wilson, brought up the rear with 15% of the vote. An engaging and successful businessman, he might have done better had he spoken up sooner. Party leaders wanted him as their candidate, but he demurred until after they turned to Zeldin. That leaves the party, and New Yorkers, to wonder what might have been.

• • •

