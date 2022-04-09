The Editorial Board: Hochul achieves top goals in state budget

Gov. Kathy Hochul emerged from her first go-round in the budget process by getting much of what she wanted, including a deal to fund construction of the new stadium for the Buffalo Bills and some modifications in the state’s bail reform laws that will help address rising public concern over crime and public safety.

Thursday’s announcement of a budget agreement was welcome. In bygone days, a budget that was “only” a week late would be welcome news, but it’s not clear why this one needed an extra week to get finished. Hochul released her own budget proposal back in January and the April 1 deadline is not like Easter – it always falls on April 1. (Coincidentally, both Easter and the budget are occasions for sausage making.)

Hochul’s first budget also falls in an election year, making her vulnerable to criticism from the political center, right and left. She overcame resistance from progressives to get an agreement on tweaks to bail reform, though not with all of the changes demanded by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and others.

Adams and some members of law enforcement pushed for a “dangerousness” standard that judges could use in deciding whether to set bail, but lawmakers dug in and kept that change from happening.

Under the revisions, judges will be able to set bail on repeat offenders, and to consider whether a defendant has a history of gun use. Also, bail can be set for a suspect accused of violating an order of protection, and certain hate crimes can result in an arrest rather than an appearance ticket.

Prosecutors also got a change many had requested, a loosening of strict deadlines for them to turn over to defense lawyers in the process called discovery. District attorneys had said the tight deadlines were forcing them to dismiss cases prematurely.

One setback for the governor was a lack of agreement over the Clean Slate Act, which would make New Yorkers convicted of felonies eligible to have their records sealed after several years. Hochul, criminal justice reformers and business groups all backed the proposal, but the governor and lawmakers reportedly couldn’t agree on the number of years after which a record could be sealed. The bill would help more individuals who have served their time to restart their lives and bring new job candidates into the workforce. We hope negotiations resume on the bill outside of the budget.

A deal to fund the Bills stadium was expected, but could not be taken for granted. Opponents of the deal objected to $600 million in state public subsidies for a private enterprise, but that is the cost of doing business in the NFL. Had Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz chosen to balk at putting public money toward a new stadium, Western New York risked seeing the Bills leave for another city. Anyone thinking that an empty threat should talk to football fans in St. Louis and other cities that were abandoned by their teams.

Apart from the unthinkable specter of watching Josh Allen play out his career in San Antonio or Toronto, losing the Bills would diminish our standing as a major league city. Western New York is fortunate to be represented by a governor who understands that.

Hochul advocated bringing back “alcohol to go” sales, which made it into the budget. That’s good news for bars and restaurants, which got a boost from takeout drink sales during the height of the pandemic. Takeout alcohol orders must be accompanied by a “substantial food item.”

The alcohol-to-go program comes with a three-year limit, after which it will be re-evaluated. That gives the state time to gather sales statistics and see if the program cannibalizes profits from liquor stores, whose lobbyists oppose the measure. Three years of data should be revealing.

Bills in the package were still being printed entering the weekend. A question to be sorted out is how much does this $220 billion budget – which increases spending by $8 billion over last year – create a rise in recurring costs that will be tougher for the state to handle when this year’s influx of pandemic-related relief money goes away.

This year’s agreement includes accelerating a middle-class tax cut and putting a pause on portion of the state gasoline tax for seven months of the year. The Hochul administration says federal relief funds will pay for those revenue reductions.

The governor’s first budget go-round was largely successful, in our view. Voters will have their say later this year.