The Editorial Board: Historic preservation in the suburbs can bring the same benefits as in Buffalo

Western New York’s fascinating history extends well beyond Buffalo’s city limits. It would be a big mistake to assume that suburban towns and villages are bereft of the stand-alone historic structures and intact blocks of 19th-century architecture that are often protected by local, state or national preservation designations.

Anyone who doubts this should take a walk around the Carnegie Art Center in North Tonawanda, drive along South Cayuga Road in Williamsville or maybe have a meal at the Grange restaurant in Hamburg, which occupies the former home (built in 1892) of the Hamburg Grange of the Patrons of Husbandry, part of a national organization that supported farmers and farming.

Founded in 1808, Clarence was Erie County’s first town, incorporated two years before the town of Buffalo in 1810. A c. 1825 log cabin can be explored at its Historical Museum, while the remains of the grist mill built by Asa Ransom in 1803 can still be seen near the 1853 inn that bears his name.

Buildings that have been named – or should be named – to the National Register of Historic Places can be found throughout Erie and Niagara counties, even in enclaves like Cheektowaga or West Seneca. While it’s true that much has been lost, it’s not too late to save what’s still here through historic preservation designations and, hopefully, the tax benefits that can help restore and maintain structures to the tune of 20-40% of costs.

In several suburban communities in Erie and Niagara counties, historic preservation commissioners have either been created or are under consideration. These are worthy undertakings.

A recent News story looked at West Seneca, citing structures that survive from the Ebenezer commune years (1843-1865). This utopian group, also known as the Inspirationalists, came over from Germany seeking religious freedom; its beliefs included refusing military service or attendance at state-run schools. Surprisingly, 50 Ebenezer buildings still stand, including modest dwellings, a cider mill and a general store. Here’s a compelling slice of history that can be paired with other American utopian movements, from Bronson Alcott’s Fruitlands in the 1840s to the commune explosion of the ‘60s.

Historic preservation really is about stories as much as it is about architecture. Without the buildings, it’s difficult to make stories come alive; without the stories, buildings aren’t quite as interesting.

Consider the stories that come along with such structures as the Richardson Olmsted Campus, the Central Terminal and the Darwin Martin House. As beautiful as these buildings are, we cherish them equally as much for what we know about who built them, who occupied them and the history that was made in them.

There are gracious mansions in Lockport, brick farmhouses in Tonawanda and Victorian storefronts in Lancaster that have their own stories to share, not quite as spectacular, but equally important to what makes Western New York much more than Anywhere, U.S.A.

We’ve all seen Anywhere; it’s a land of chain restaurants, faltering shopping malls and characterless office buildings. Western New York has those elements, as well; thankfully, it also has much more. And much of what makes our region rise above Anywhere needs to be preserved.

Of course, preservation works only if it happens with the cooperation – enthusiastic, if possible – of municipalities and building owners. That shouldn’t be too difficult because, these days, historic preservation is much more carrot than stick. Most of the work falls upon the towns, which must transform advisory boards and committees into full-fledged historic preservation commissions.

Once a municipality completes the state and federal process to be certified for its historic preservation efforts, it can nominate properties as local landmarks, making them eligible for the state and national historic registers. That’s where the tax credits come in, making it cheaper for owners to perform repairs that they likely would have had to do anyway, without help.

Too often, preservation efforts happen in an adversarial context, but that’s clearly not the intent of these efforts happening throughout the towns and villages of Western New York. Rather, these municipalities have witnessed the resources available to those who would restore historic structures and the renewed economic vitality that comes with adaptive reuse.

These days, preservation is all about making sure communities can thrive into the future.

