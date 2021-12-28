The Editorial Board: Higher courts must reject downstate judge's unconstitutional order of prior restraint

Specifically, the Times published an article last month in which it quoted from memos prepared by a lawyer for Project Veritas, suggesting strategies that would allow the group to engage in deceptive reporting practices without breaking federal law. That story was part of the Times’ reporting on the theft of a diary belonging to President Biden’s daughter, Ashley, for which the Justice Department is investigating Project Veritas. But the memos in question were written several years before the organization sued the Times.

Whether the judge truly understood any of this, or its First Amendment implication is an open question. While trial court judges are elected by voters in New York, their balloting is typically controlled by political bosses who often cross-endorse candidates to guarantee who will win. And even when that’s not the case, as The News has reported, the political donations of potential nominees can matter more to their chances than their qualifications.

Maybe that’s not the case with Westchester’s Justice Wood. Maybe he just made a mistake or has an ax to grind. Regardless, he has issued a dangerous ruling that undermines the First Amendment.