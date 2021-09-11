The Editorial Board: High rates of police suicide show the need for better training – and a change in culture

Here, Floyd’s murder also instigated protests and controversy, some of it self-inflicted by police. Since late 2020, two Buffalo police officers, an Erie County sheriff’s deputy and a Southtowns police officer have died by what is believed to be suicide.

It won’t change substantially unless the forces that instigate or promote that desperation also do. Police need help and it can come from a number of sources.

Internally, officers – and, critically, their families – need to know when they need help and be willing to seek it. In an armed, military-style organization, that can be a big leap. It’s a long-standing problem that becomes only more urgent when public doubts about police add to the stress levels.

One former police officer who learned that lesson will speak to Western New York police in November. Chris Prochut, a former police officer from the Chicago area, was only days away from the suicide he planned. Fortunately, his wife noticed his changed behavior and alerted his department. The intervention saved his life. It’s a lesson that should reverberate.