Norfolk Southern’s stiff-arm response to inquiries about a possible train fire doesn’t sit well with Rep. Brian Higgins. The Buffalo Democrat is pushing for investigations by both the company and the federal government into credible reports of a burning rail car as a train passed through a residential neighborhood in Buffalo last month. Obviously, that has become necessary.

At least three people reported seeing what looked like fire from a Norfolk Southern Suffolk train as it passed near Crescent Avenue in North Buffalo the night of Feb. 13. One of them, Jean Dickson, a retired University at Buffalo librarian, notified the Buffalo Fire Department and tried to contact both Norfolk Southern and CSX, the main freight rail carriers that pass through Buffalo.

It turned out to be a Norfolk Southern train, but the company has been parsimonious with information, to the point of arrogance. That approach can’t help but raise public concerns that its officials, for whatever reason, just don’t want to talk about it. Now it’s got a congressman on its case. Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand should make themselves heard, as well.

The community worries are legitimate. The fire was spotted only 10 days after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, polluting water and air with toxic chemicals. Even still, the company has resisted providing a full and credible accounting to Buffalonians.

Instead, it has offered two different explanations: The witnesses could have seen sparks coming from the top of an engine one official told a Buffalo Fire Department dispatcher, or maybe they saw ground-level sparks caused by “rail grinding,” as a train car rides over the tracks, the company said in an unsigned statement.

But which – if either – is it? Train officials can’t or won’t say. They have not responded to a reporter’s repeated requests to explain how they concluded there was no fire, despite what witnesses saw and what a video recorded. Did they speak to anyone at the Cheektowaga rail yard? Can flames coming out of the top of a rail car be the result of “rail grinding?” If not, are they concerned?

No answer.

Higgins has had enough.

“Reports in The Buffalo News detail a completely inadequate response by Norfolk Southern,” Higgins wrote on Wednesday to Alan Shaw, the company’s president and CEO. “This is a gross abdication of Norfolk Southern’s responsibilities as a freight rail operator, and shows horrifying disregard for potential consequences in our communities.”

Higgins also lit into the company for its casual disregard of residents’ legitimate fears, with the fire – or whatever it was – coming so closely after the Ohio train disaster.

Somewhere, there’s an explanation. We’ve heard one from a local train enthusiast, who thinks an oil leak caused by a faulty gasket could account for the descriptions of the event, including the reported chemical smell, but it’s the leaders of Norfolk Southern who need to speak up. If something happened that they simply didn’t notice at the time, they need to say that. If it will take time to identify a cause, they need to say that – and then promise to follow through.

But disregard of public concern won’t wear well. It suggests a level of disdain that is bound to draw the anger of residents who believe their fears are being ignored – residents who have federal elected officials who can look out for them. Good corporate citizenship is a better alternative. Norfolk Southern should give it a try.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.