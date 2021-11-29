The Editorial Board: Higgins’ plan for infrastructure funds would make parkland accessible to all

Buffalo expatriates who return here over the winter holidays are often astounded by the positive changes downtown, particularly along the waterfront. “Before” and “after” pictures tell a spectacular tale.
Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, takes pride in the city’s renewal during the past 15 years, but he is rightly focusing on the future, pointing out things that need fixing and putting forth a vision for future development that builds on what has been accomplished.
The plan for improvements, primarily along the waterfront, involves 13 projects at a cost of $189.5 million. It can be paid for with $124.5 million in funds from the federal infrastructure bill signed into law by President Biden, and $65 million from the New York Power Authority.
The city and region will benefit from his leadership on how to put the massive influx of federal money to good use.
The congressman, in a meeting with The News’ editorial board last week, emphasized the importance of making the waterfront more accessible to all. A new parkway and bridge at Louisiana Street would open direct access from the city’s East Side. A new rapid transit bus plan for Bailey Avenue, along with protected bicycle lanes, would be part of opening that gateway to the Outer Harbor and the Buffalo River.
At the Outer Harbor, speeding on Tifft Street and a lack of safe biking lanes means that about 90,000 people – from Lackawanna, West Seneca and South Buffalo – lack easy access. Higgins plan includes a new parkway, traffic-calming measures and protected bike lanes.
Six miles of waterfront trails would be added to the Outer Harbor, and 100 acres of new parkland. Higgins estimates that the Outer Harbor has 760 acres of parkland now, including the Tifft and Times Beach nature preserves.
The plan would expedite the U.S. Coast Guard’s planned relocation of its buildings at the head of Fuhrmann Boulevard. A new waterfront park would take shape on the site.
That cumulative projected total of Outer Harbor parkland packs a punch. Buffalo’s Olmsted park system is 850 acres, Higgins says. Central Park in New York City is 840 acres. Adding 100 acres of new parkland at the Outer Harbor would bring it to around 860 acres, more than “the entirety of the Olmsted park system and of Central Park,” he says.
The infrastructure money coming from the federal government has echoes of 2005, when an infrastructure bill passed during the administration of President George W. Bush.
“The Buffalo Renaissance really started, as we knew it, in 2005,” Higgins said. The infrastructure bill that year “was $350 billion nationwide. We took good advantage of that by creating a parkway at the Outer Harbor and pocket parks along the way.”
Higgins, himself, played a primary role in rescuing the Inner Harbor by securing $279 million from the relicensing of the Niagara Power Project. Through his efforts, Western new York secured settlement money from the New York Power Authority.
Those dollars, he said, “gave us Canalside, that gave us all kinds of waterfront projects. This is a rare opportunity, because it’s the combination of those two things again.”
On the Inner Harbor, the Erie Basin Marina’s run-down look and brutalist-style buildings are ripe for updating. The congressman proposes $6 million in improvements, including new buildings that would accommodate commercial spaces and residential apartments, along with a 40-foot-wide boardwalk for strolling.
Higgins’ plans, which also include synchronizing traffic lights on streets heading to the waterfront and elsewhere in the city, depend on cooperation from other officials. He is confident he can persuade Gov. Kathy Hochul to advance the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. $65 million from a 2005 New York State Power Authority settlement, rather than dole it out over nine years. A spokesman for Hochul said the governor has witnessed the radiating benefits of improving the city’s waterfront and said she is open to all options to continue that work.
Cooperation from federal agencies would be needed, as well as from the administration of Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, who expressed support for Higgins’ vision for the waterfront.
Brown last April testified before a House Ways and Means Committee subcommittee hearing on infrastructure investments. He urged lawmakers to focus on supporting not just current priorities, such as lead pipe replacement, but on “a broad and forward-looking view of our infrastructure needs,” including green energy projects, transportation improvements to accommodate electric vehicles, and enhancing Buffalo’s broadband capabilities.
Brown stressed looking toward the future, which is the thrust of Higgins’ waterfront plan. If they, Hochul, County Executive Mark Poloncarz and others can work together, Buffalo’s rebirth will be poised to take a giant step forward.
