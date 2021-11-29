The Editorial Board: Higgins’ plan for infrastructure funds would make parkland accessible to all

Buffalo expatriates who return here over the winter holidays are often astounded by the positive changes downtown, particularly along the waterfront. “Before” and “after” pictures tell a spectacular tale.

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, takes pride in the city’s renewal during the past 15 years, but he is rightly focusing on the future, pointing out things that need fixing and putting forth a vision for future development that builds on what has been accomplished.

The plan for improvements, primarily along the waterfront, involves 13 projects at a cost of $189.5 million. It can be paid for with $124.5 million in funds from the federal infrastructure bill signed into law by President Biden, and $65 million from the New York Power Authority.

The city and region will benefit from his leadership on how to put the massive influx of federal money to good use.

The congressman, in a meeting with The News’ editorial board last week, emphasized the importance of making the waterfront more accessible to all. A new parkway and bridge at Louisiana Street would open direct access from the city’s East Side. A new rapid transit bus plan for Bailey Avenue, along with protected bicycle lanes, would be part of opening that gateway to the Outer Harbor and the Buffalo River.