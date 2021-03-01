The Editorial Board: Higgins is smart to start pushing to restart normal travel to Canada

Brian Higgins is on the right track. Appropriately dissatisfied with the pace of efforts to reopen the border between the United States and Canada, he plans to turn up the pressure on the Biden administration while seeking help from members of Parliament to do the same with the government of Justin Trudeau.
The congressman's goal, he said, it to “partially” reopen the border by Memorial Day and then fully reopen it by July 4, with both dates subject to the precautions necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic. There is reason to be optimistic about the prospects.
Foremost among them, of course, is the arrival of the biological cavalry – new vaccines of startling effectiveness, produced in less than a year and administered by an army of health care workers. Even though its early administration has been hampered by lack of doses, confusing policies and bad weather, the vaccines are already making a difference. By Memorial Day, the change in conditions could be significant.
Secondly, in President Biden, Trudeau and his government have a partner who is bent on defeating virus and who will negotiate in good faith. Neither was true when Donald Trump was president. With that change, just talking about reopening the border is easier to do.
Higgins’ initial goal is to broaden the definition of “essential travel” to allow cross-border traffic by residents of both countries who have relatives or property in the other country. It’s a sensible first step, given the emotional and financial investments, and there are nearly three months still to prepare.
And, assuming the pace of vaccinations picks up as expected in both countries, it’s fair to believe that routine travel could be authorized by early July, even if it is accompanied by rules on masks and distancing or limited to those who have been inoculated.
“There are steps that the U.S. government can and should take on its own, immediately, to address some of the hardships caused by the closure of the Northern Border,” Higgins said, “including instituting a reunification program for families and loved ones at least as generous as the reunification program which Canada has already implemented.”
The border was closed on March 21 to limit the spread of Covid-19. Since then, the decision has been regularly extended, most recently last week when the closure was continued until at least March 21. In addition, Canada has imposed new restrictions on those allowed to travel into the country and new penalties on those found to have violated the rules.
While Canada has been more open to family reunifications, it has recently tightened border restrictions. In addition to extending the closure for at least another month, Canada is now requiring people who fly into the country to pay for their own Covid-19 test, as well as a three-day hotel stay at the start of a 14-day quarantine. In addition, people who cross the land borders will have to take a Covid-19 test both at the start and at the end of their quarantine.
It’s not the direction anyone might have hoped for, but Canada has its own concerns and the vaccines should make a difference before long. That’s where American and Canadian leaders should be focusing their attention right now. Economic and social patterns have been necessarily disrupted by the virus, but they are intrinsic to life in border communities, here and in Canada.
The change is going to come, almost surely in a matter of months. We should be planning for it now so that all goes smoothly then.
