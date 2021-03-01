The Editorial Board: Higgins is smart to start pushing to restart normal travel to Canada

Brian Higgins is on the right track. Appropriately dissatisfied with the pace of efforts to reopen the border between the United States and Canada, he plans to turn up the pressure on the Biden administration while seeking help from members of Parliament to do the same with the government of Justin Trudeau.

The congressman's goal, he said, it to “partially” reopen the border by Memorial Day and then fully reopen it by July 4, with both dates subject to the precautions necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic. There is reason to be optimistic about the prospects.

Foremost among them, of course, is the arrival of the biological cavalry – new vaccines of startling effectiveness, produced in less than a year and administered by an army of health care workers. Even though its early administration has been hampered by lack of doses, confusing policies and bad weather, the vaccines are already making a difference. By Memorial Day, the change in conditions could be significant.

Secondly, in President Biden, Trudeau and his government have a partner who is bent on defeating virus and who will negotiate in good faith. Neither was true when Donald Trump was president. With that change, just talking about reopening the border is easier to do.