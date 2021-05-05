The Editorial Board: Higgins-backed plan to expand buy-in for Medicare could help contain costs

It’s one reason why Congress should, in fact, allow Medicare to negotiate for lower drug prices, which can be prohibitively high in this country. Indeed, that should have been done years ago, as part of the Affordable Care Act. It’s bad business practice for any entity not to take advantage of its purchasing power.

In the polarized environment of Capitol Hill, it seems there is no such thing as bipartisan legislation. If one party put forth a bill saying it’s illegal to light a car on fire in a school playground, it would not get 100 votes in the Senate.

However, the Medicare program is very popular with the public. Even lowering the Medicare eligibility age gets support from both sides of the aisle. A Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll from January 2019 found that about 85% of Democrats and 69% of Republicans favored allowing those as young as 50 to buy into Medicare.

“It’s also good politics,” said Higgins. “If you’ve got 60 million people between the ages of 50 and 65, and let’s say 10%, 6 million, take advantage of it, you know, those people vote.”

• • •

