The Editorial Board: Hey tech workers, look us over

Anywhere you need to go in Western New York is a 20-minute drive away.

Downtown living. In the past decade, downtown Buffalo has acquired a residential vibe. From the newly renovated apartments at Seneca One to lofts in renovated factories and warehouses to the downtown hockey arena and baseball park, Buffalo has urban energy.

We may have more breweries per capita than Texas has barbecue joints.

Remember those big league amenities? From spring through autumn, some of the best theater in the world is across the border at the Shaw Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Go an hour and a half farther to Stratford, Ont., for the Stratford Festival.

If you have never taken a picture with Shark Girl, what are you even doing on Instagram?

Buffalo pizza will grow on you, figuratively and literally.

Our region lets you relax and be yourself. You don’t need a $200 haircut, or to drive a Porsche or wear the latest fashions to blend in. In fact, those will probably make you stick out.