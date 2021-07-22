The Editorial Board: Hey tech workers, look us over

Come to Buffalo.
The Covid-19 pandemic changed the nature of technology and white-collar work. The New York Times recently cited an estimate that 23 million people planned to relocate as a result of an increased ability to work remotely.
We won’t be coy: Come to Buffalo.
You may think of us as a frozen place near Niagara Falls. Sitting in downtown Buffalo on a fine July day with high temperatures in the mid-70s, we encourage you to revisit that stereotype. Imagine yourself dining at an outdoor table in Elmwood Village or on Hertel Avenue.
That’s a good reason to come to Buffalo.
More good reasons:
Sensible housing prices. The locals think housing prices are crazy these days. But people who move to Buffalo from the nation’s tech hubs are astonished at what they can buy. You may be able to buy a house – no mortgage – with the cash proceeds from your Silicon Valley-Seattle-Austin-Boston sale.
No earthquakes, wildfires, hurricanes, mudslides and almost never tornadoes. Sure, we get snow. But have someone explain “lake effect” before you decide where to live. Most of us in Buffalo get routine, we-live-in-the-northern-half-of-the-country snow. The pictures on television are usually from lake effect land.
Big-league amenities, small-town friendliness. Start with the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Buffalo Bills and Sabres, all of which would hold their own anywhere.
Climate refuge. The experts say Western New York is likely to warm as climate change advances, but we are also likely to escape the worst effects of climate change. Our abundant fresh water and lake breezes make our region a likely climate refuge.
We’re all about the water. Boating, kayaking, fishing and other aqua pursuits are abundant, and Niagara Falls is just a quick trip away. Canalside and the Outer Harbor, two waterfront destinations close to downtown, burst with activity, from $1 carousel rides for the kids to outdoor concerts.
High-tech hubs. Buffalo’s tallest building, Seneca One tower, is anchored by the $37 million M&T tech hub. The anticipated 1,500 employees at the site will mix bankers, technologists, data scientists and others. Remote workers will fit right in.
Gorge yourself on the architecture. Great buildings lovingly preserved.
Frederick Law Olmsted was here. Olmsted gets a lot of attention for creating New York City’s Central Park. But in Buffalo he created six parks, seven parkways and eight “landscaped circles.” In 1876, the Olmstead Parks Conservancy says, “Olmsted proclaimed Buffalo to be ‘the best planned city … in the United States, if not the world.’”
Anywhere you need to go in Western New York is a 20-minute drive away.
Downtown living. In the past decade, downtown Buffalo has acquired a residential vibe. From the newly renovated apartments at Seneca One to lofts in renovated factories and warehouses to the downtown hockey arena and baseball park, Buffalo has urban energy.
We may have more breweries per capita than Texas has barbecue joints.
Remember those big league amenities? From spring through autumn, some of the best theater in the world is across the border at the Shaw Theatre in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Go an hour and a half farther to Stratford, Ont., for the Stratford Festival.
If you have never taken a picture with Shark Girl, what are you even doing on Instagram?
Buffalo pizza will grow on you, figuratively and literally.
Our region lets you relax and be yourself. You don’t need a $200 haircut, or to drive a Porsche or wear the latest fashions to blend in. In fact, those will probably make you stick out.
Want more? It isn’t far away. We are within a one-day drive of New York, Boston, Toronto, Montreal, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Especially Toronto. It is a magnificent city that too few Americans have visited.
Western New Yorkers, send us your reasons. Let’s add to the list.
Everyone else: Come to Buffalo.
• • •
