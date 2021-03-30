The Editorial Board: Help reopen Western New York by helping to vaccinate Canada

If anyone doubted the need for the United States to share its growing supply of Covid-19 vaccinations with other countries, the problem of reopening the border with Canada should answer those doubts.
Without its own pharmaceutical manufacturing base, our northern neighbor must rely on imports. It’s in our interest to help supply them. Western New York can’t get back to normal unless Ontario does, too.
Vaccination rates are ramping up in this country and seem primed to reach locomotive speed in the next couple of months. That’s good news, especially as infection rates rise in New York and some other states recklessly yank formal precautions off the table.
Fully completed vaccination cards are the national ticket back to normal. New studies of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – the first two to be approved for use – show their rate of real-world effectiveness to be at 90%, with no deaths recorded among the minority that did become sick. That’s a home run. When enough people are vaccinated, the economy can fully reopen.
But in border communities, that calculation must include residents on both sides of the line. That’s especially true for populous places like Western New York and the Niagara Peninsula, where each counts on the other for its economic health.
On this side of the border, for example, retailing, arts and sports all factor Canadian consumers in their business models. Across the Niagara River, Canadians rely on U.S. shoppers to take advantage of a favorable exchange rate and to help support tourism in Niagara Falls, Ont., and the arts economy in places such as Niagara-on-the-Lake.
The two countries necessarily closed the border to most traffic just over a year ago. It’s remained that way as the nature of the virus became clearer and infections spread. But for our social and economic health, it needs to be reopened as soon as safety allows.
To that end, President Biden plans to send 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada and another 2 million doses to Mexico. Call it a good start. We will need to do more as surpluses become available.
Indeed, while Washington is wise to help the country’s neighbors first, we should be preparing to help vaccinate the world as soon as our supplies allow. It’s important economically and politically, as the country works to restore its standing as a global citizen.
Think of it as a 21st century version of the Marshall Plan, the far-sighted project in which the United States helped put post-war Europe back on its feet. We need to implement the same kind of enlightened self-interest in freeing the planet from the continuing threat of Covid-19.
Conditions are already improving. In Niagara Falls, N.Y., Valentine’s Day was a smash for the tourism industry. “We saw hotel occupancy at almost 74% that Saturday night,” John H. Percy Jr., president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA, told The News. “That to me was a little shining star so far as to what the future might look like.”
Helping Canadians to be immunized will build on that hopeful statistic. What is more, it will make hosting and dispatching visitors safer for everyone.
• • •
