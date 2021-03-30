The Editorial Board: Help reopen Western New York by helping to vaccinate Canada

If anyone doubted the need for the United States to share its growing supply of Covid-19 vaccinations with other countries, the problem of reopening the border with Canada should answer those doubts.

Without its own pharmaceutical manufacturing base, our northern neighbor must rely on imports. It’s in our interest to help supply them. Western New York can’t get back to normal unless Ontario does, too.

Vaccination rates are ramping up in this country and seem primed to reach locomotive speed in the next couple of months. That’s good news, especially as infection rates rise in New York and some other states recklessly yank formal precautions off the table.

Fully completed vaccination cards are the national ticket back to normal. New studies of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – the first two to be approved for use – show their rate of real-world effectiveness to be at 90%, with no deaths recorded among the minority that did become sick. That’s a home run. When enough people are vaccinated, the economy can fully reopen.

But in border communities, that calculation must include residents on both sides of the line. That’s especially true for populous places like Western New York and the Niagara Peninsula, where each counts on the other for its economic health.