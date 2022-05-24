The Editorial Board: Help is available for those in emotional pain after the Tops shooting

“There’s going to be emotions you didn’t even know you had.” This quote from Buffalo Urban League’s Melissa Spikes-Archer speaks to the importance of reaching out for counseling after violent and traumatic events such as Buffalo experienced on May 14.

The Buffalo Urban League is one of many organizations providing free mental health assistance in the wake of the shooting, but the worry is that people who need the counseling may hesitate to seek it. That’s why, in the days following the attack, the Urban League sent counselors out into the streets, including those surrounding the Jefferson Avenue Tops supermarket, to reach out to those who were clearly suffering.

Experts in this field confirm that help isn’t always sought when it’s needed and that mental health disparities due to racial inequities are just as much a systemic problem as physical health disparities that rose to the forefront during the early days of the pandemic. Fear of expense is also a factor.

In Tuesday’s News story, survivors Julia Harwell and Lamont Thomas, who were both in Tops that day with their daughter Londin, spoke of rent being more of a priority than counseling. It’s a reminder that the numbers of those whose lives have been shattered by this tragedy go well beyond the initial circle of victims and their families.

In a recent Associated Press story, Reshawna Chapple, a Black therapist and associate professor in the School of Social Work at the University of Central Florida, spoke to these issues: “Every time something like this happens, it opens up the wounds all over again,” Chapple said. “We aren’t taught to acknowledge feelings that are negative. The ones who need help the most are definitely not going to ask for it.” Chapple stresses that systemic racism is part of the reason why too few in the Black community seek mental health counseling, either on a regular basis or in the aftermath of tragedy.

Local counselor Malene White, who works at Spectrum Health and Human Service’s Downtown Counseling Center, also leads a grief counseling group at City Mission and has been one of many mental health professionals providing free trauma counseling at Johnnie B. Wiley Resource Center. White feels the main thing is to just start talking. “The scary part is when there is no dialogue,” she said in a News report . “My message is let’s just talk, let’s communicate, let’s stay close, connected to each other.”

Anxiety, depression, obsessive thoughts and behaviors, hallucinations, feelings of hopelessness and helplessness – those are a few of the symptoms that Erie County Medical Center’s Behavioral Health center cites as reasons to seek counseling. But those aren’t the only ones. Also, it’s not necessary to have been in or near Tops that day. Pain has descended like a dark cloud over many in Western New York as a result of this event. Nobody should feel ashamed about needing to get some help to relieve it.

When Buffalo stops being a national news story and even local attention begins to be drawn toward other concerns, that pain and all the problems that go with it will still be here.

We’ve provided some mental health/counseling resources in a list published on Sunday, but here they are again, with additions. Keep in mind that private discussions via virtual visits are often available from many, if not most, of these organizations.

…

• 211 WNY, 211wny.org or call 211: This is a free, confidential link to a host of other services, provided by United Way.

•Crisis services, 716-834-3131, crisisservices.org: Crisis Services is a proven resource for its 24/7 hot line and more. This help is always free of charge.

• Erie County Warmline, call 716-248-2941 and text 716-392-2221: This non-crisis support line is available 4-11 p.m. daily.

• Emergency Mental Health Support Micro-Grants: These mini-grants are intended to support Black people impacted by the mass shooting and support costs for mental health services or other types of therapy.

• Erie County Medical Center, 462 Grider, 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily, 716-898-1594 (help center): This help can be in-person or virtual.

• Mental Health Advocates of WNY, 716-886-1242, mhawny.org: Non-clinical services that promote mental well-being and provide assistance with navigating the mental health delivery system.

• Mental Health Care Services at the Johnnie B. Wiley Resource Center, 1100 Jefferson Ave., 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily., 716-834-3131 (hot line): Counselors from many other local mental health providers– including Crisis Services, BestSelf Behavioral Health, Endeavor and Spectrum–are working here. The effort is coordinated by the Erie County Department of Mental Health.

• National Alliance for Mental Health Helpline, 716-226-6264, namibuffalony.org: Made of of volunteers who know the pain of mental illness and want to help others face those challenges.

• Renovated Soul and Marriage Therapy, 716-275-4264: This center is offering free grief counseling through its help line.

• Spectrum Health & Human Services, 716-710-5172: Free support is offered through this 24/7 help line.

• National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 800-273-8255: Anyone contemplating self-harm can call the 24-hour number.

• • •

