It’s come a long way, but the Richardson-Olmsted Campus still needs assistance to complete its master plan. If that help – which is to say, funding – arrives, it will unlock millions more in private development dollars. And 44 high-profile acres in the middle of Buffalo’s Museum District, lying vacant for decades, will be fully reactivated.

New York State should be first in line to provide this assistance.

Many rejoiced in 2017, when the former Buffalo State Asylum’s iconic administrative building – built in 1872-1880 by Henry Hobson Richardson, the father of Richardsonian Romanesque architecture – was finally redeveloped as a hotel and restaurant. Then came the disheartening news that this venture failed to survive the pandemic. Now, thanks to developer Douglas Jemal, the hotel is open once more, as the Richardson Hotel.

But there is much more to be done. Ten buildings are yet to be restored on this campus and six of them are in dire need of reroofing. While some stabilization work was done to the structures – also designed by Richardson – surrounding the tower building, weather continued to undermine them. It didn’t help that they had already suffered decades of abandonment after New York State walked away from the psychiatric campus in 1974.

After a vigorous preservation effort – which included Preservation Buffalo Niagara’s successful lawsuit and powerful advocacy from former News publisher Stan Lipsey – the state began to reinvest in the campus. In 2007, a master plan was created and more than $70 million of state funds were used to stabilize structures throughout the campus and redevelop the three center buildings.

Now, $12 million more is needed to make sure the remaining structures don’t deteriorate to the point that Jemal’s Douglas Development – which plans 200-250 apartments and possible additional hotel space – is unable to revitalize them. The brick buildings, though distinctive, lack the resilience of Medina sandstone used in the central complex, and urgently need this remediation.

The continuing development of this campus – beyond its central buildings – will complete one of the most significant preservation triumphs in the nation, its integrity protected by historic tax credit requirements as well as by covenants the Richardson Corp. put into place when it took over.

New York State should find a way to provide at least the lion’s share of the funds needed. Though the campus is now owned by the nonprofit Richardson Center Corp., these structures wouldn’t be in the shape they are in if not for the prolonged neglect of their previous owner, New York.

Beyond that responsibility, however, the potential of this project should compel an investment that has the potential of leveraging at least $200 million more, according to Paris Roselli, president of the Richardson Center Corp., who sees a ripple effect. Full occupation of this acreage – with opportunities for both work and play close by – can spur economic development for blocks in every direction.

With the addition of apartments, this campus becomes part of the neighborhood, its gigantic footprint running from Elmwood almost to Grant Street, not to mention its proximity to SUNY Buffalo State University, Burchfield Penney Art Center, the History Museum and AKG Buffalo Art Museum.

The campus’ Lipsey Architecture Center Buffalo, now in temporary space, will add a new museum to visit.

There is momentum here. Keep it going.

