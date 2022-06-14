The Editorial Board: Help Catholic Charities help others, on the East Side and around the region

When the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood needed immediate help after May 14, Catholic Charities was in place and ready – as it has been for decades before and as it will be for decades to come.

At seven locations on the East Side, Catholic Charities offers food pantries, basic needs assistance, behavioral health, WIC, and education and workforce training.

In response to greatly increased need, the organization extended hours at its Rich Street pantry, which offers mental health services on the same campus.

It’s all part of a day’s work for Catholic Charities, which runs 57 different programs at 80 locations across Western New York, serving about 125,000 people a year.

The proven dependability of this longtime community resource is why Western New Yorkers should feel confident about supporting its efforts, which, of course, are extended to people of all faiths, ages and walks of life.

From donating diapers and formula to helping a young man get his high school equivalency to supporting those affected by domestic violence, the services offered by Catholic Charities are comprehensive, wide-ranging and – just as important – easily accessible.

Few among us can say we’d never be in need of any of those services and even fewer who have never known anyone in dire need of such help.

As the Catholic Charities annual appeal winds to a close, within half a million dollars of its $9 million goal, it’s important to remember all the reasons its offerings are more essential than ever.

First, though most of the Covid-related government assistance to individuals has ended, pandemic-related financial and mental health challenges remain. Catholic Charities offers behavioral health, financial empowerment and other programs that address those issues.

Second, as the East Side waits for its major supermarket to reopen and its residents are still reeling from the aftereffects of a mass shooting, food, financial and counseling assistance is still vitally needed. Catholic Charities is there for that help as well.

Visit ccwny.org/donate or call 716-218-1400. Donors can also give by texting GIVE HOPE 22 to 44321 or scanning the QR code found on Appeal materials. FYI: A gift to Catholic Charities in support of the East Side community will be directly invested there.

