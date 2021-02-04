The Editorial Board: Health Department should immediately comply with ruling on nursing home deaths

The trial court ruling came less than a week after James released a report stating that the Health Department appears to have undercounted nursing home deaths by about 50%. The state responded by publishing more complete statistics.

Covid fatigue has been ramping up among lawmakers, with some Democrats joining their Republican colleagues in calling for more responsiveness from the Cuomo administration and others wanting to rescind the emergency powers the governor was granted last April to deal with the pandemic.

State Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, last week said he is calling on Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to appear before the Senate Health Committee and provide “full and complete answers.”

Deputy Senate Majority leader Mike Gianaris, D-Queens, told Morgan McKay of Spectrum News that Democrats are considering subpoenas if Zucker does not release more information before he testifies before the Legislature on Feb. 25.

Republican opponents of Cuomo use his name and “nursing homes” like a new variation of “Benghazi,” the 2012 incident in which Islamic militants killed four Americans in Libya that became an all-purpose epithet used against then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. We all know politicians make mistakes. We should expect them, they should acknowledge them and then do better.