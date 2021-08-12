The Editorial Board: Health care workers, teachers should be required to be vaccinated against Covid

It is, no doubt, a confusing time, but it would be less so if more people accepted the overarching fact of the Covid-19 pandemic: We’re all in it together. Unless most of us are vaccinated, many of us will remain at risk.
That may be especially true for health professionals and, while the approach is not universally accepted, at least two Buffalo institutions are moving toward versions of a mandate. It’s an appropriate rule, given the threat of infecting dozens of other people, especially as the Delta variant spreads.
While many – and one has to hope, most – health professionals have already been vaccinated, not all of them are. One Western New York nursing instructor, Pamela Reister, is among them. A registered nurse of 50 years, she told a reporter that “At my age, I will not vax. Therefore, I’ll have to retire. So I’ll be forced out of my job.”
Yes, exactly. It’s a bad choice, given the documented safety of the vaccine and the threat of Covid-19 and its Delta variant, but the consequence is appropriate. It’s not 2019 anymore.
Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo understands the stakes. It announced on Monday that it will require its employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19. With that, it became one of the largest health care providers in the region to mandate inoculation.
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is also moving toward the requirement, though it will allow unvaccinated employees to continue working as long as they submit to regular testing for the virus. Details are still being worked out, but hospital leaders expect the policy to be in place within a month. That should induce more of the resisters to get a shot.
Some local employers are part of national or international companies that make the decisions on policies such as this. Businesses with that authority, though, should be considering a vaccine mandate as infections rise when they should be falling. Even then, though, health professionals, educators and others who deal with large numbers of at-risk people are in a separate category.
Just before the roof fell in on him last week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo put it this way: “One person could infect dozens in the course of a day,” he said. “If you want to teach my kids, I think you should be vaccinated. If you want to take care of my mother in a nursing home, you should be vaccinated.” The point is plausible to the point of inarguable.
Cuomo may be yesterday’s news at this point, but his work in guiding the state through the pandemic has been strong, especially after a rocky start when the nature of the virus was largely unknown. Once again, he has the right approach.
Hospitals could fill again and, even if they don’t, too many people who should have been inoculated are diverting the attention of health professionals. And those resisters aren’t just threatening themselves. They can give the Delta variant of the virus even to vaccinated people who may not become very ill, but who can infect others.
Hospice Buffalo is in particularly sensitive circumstances. Not only does it serve frail residents, but its employees go into patients’ homes and could bring Covid-19 into other hospice environments. About 80 of the hospice’s 430 employees are unvaccinated, and about 65 of them work in patient-facing jobs. That’s a risk to everyone.
The two-phase approach is thoughtful, and one that other employers could consider. Starting immediately, all of the hospice’s unvaccinated staff will need to be tested for Covid-19 twice a week. Phase two will make vaccinations mandatory for everyone except those with an approved medical or religious exemption. It will begin after the Food and Drug Administration gives full approval to the vaccine.
Vaccine resistance flows almost exclusively from misinformation – much of it willfully generated – or from worries that the vaccines have gained only emergency approval thus far. The latter may soon be a dead issue, so to speak. The former can’t be allowed to put Americans at increased risk.
We live comfortably with mandates on vaccines for children in school – and lately, without any religious exemption in New York. To humanity’s great benefit, vaccines have all but wiped out scourges such as polio, small pox and measles. We know they can work and we’ve seen powerful evidence that the Covid vaccines work, safely and effectively.
Businesses are allowed to implement these mandates. They have a responsibility to their staffs and the public they serve. Local managers and owners who can make these decision should look to the examples of Hospice Buffalo and Roswell Park. These health professionals are leading the way.
