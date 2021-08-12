The Editorial Board: Health care workers, teachers should be required to be vaccinated against Covid

Some local employers are part of national or international companies that make the decisions on policies such as this. Businesses with that authority, though, should be considering a vaccine mandate as infections rise when they should be falling. Even then, though, health professionals, educators and others who deal with large numbers of at-risk people are in a separate category.

Just before the roof fell in on him last week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo put it this way: “One person could infect dozens in the course of a day,” he said. “If you want to teach my kids, I think you should be vaccinated. If you want to take care of my mother in a nursing home, you should be vaccinated.” The point is plausible to the point of inarguable.

Cuomo may be yesterday’s news at this point, but his work in guiding the state through the pandemic has been strong, especially after a rocky start when the nature of the virus was largely unknown. Once again, he has the right approach.

Hospitals could fill again and, even if they don’t, too many people who should have been inoculated are diverting the attention of health professionals. And those resisters aren’t just threatening themselves. They can give the Delta variant of the virus even to vaccinated people who may not become very ill, but who can infect others.