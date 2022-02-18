The Editorial Board: Health care providers and employees need their boosters, despite deadline extension

The need to get health care workers to get Covid-19 booster shots is no less important than it was on Friday before New York State extended the deadline.

Monday was scheduled to be the day when health care personnel had to be immunized with a booster or face termination from their jobs. The state Health Department announced a reprieve Friday, saying it would reassess the policy in three months.

Thanks to pandemic fatigue and a refusal by some health care workers to be vaccinated, hospitals and health care facilities have faced staffing shortages over the last several months. Calling timeout on the mandate is reasonable.

“While we are making progress with 75% of staff received or are willing to receive their booster, the reality is that not enough health care workers will be boosted by next week’s requirement in order to avoid substantial staffing issues in our already overstressed health care system,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said.

The Health Department released guidance on Jan. 21 announcing the Feb. 21 deadline for health care personnel to receive boosters. The mandate covers hospitals, nursing homes, hospice programs and other locations.