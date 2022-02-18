The Editorial Board: Health care providers and employees need their boosters, despite deadline extension

The need to get health care workers to get Covid-19 booster shots is no less important than it was on Friday before New York State extended the deadline.
Monday was scheduled to be the day when health care personnel had to be immunized with a booster or face termination from their jobs. The state Health Department announced a reprieve Friday, saying it would reassess the policy in three months.
Thanks to pandemic fatigue and a refusal by some health care workers to be vaccinated, hospitals and health care facilities have faced staffing shortages over the last several months. Calling timeout on the mandate is reasonable.
“While we are making progress with 75% of staff received or are willing to receive their booster, the reality is that not enough health care workers will be boosted by next week’s requirement in order to avoid substantial staffing issues in our already overstressed health care system,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said.
The Health Department released guidance on Jan. 21 announcing the Feb. 21 deadline for health care personnel to receive boosters. The mandate covers hospitals, nursing homes, hospice programs and other locations.
Vaccine mandates have been proven to work in driving more people to get their shots, which affects the immunity of entire communities. That’s where the “my body, my choice” argument of anti-vaxxers falls flat, unless one imagines an alternate universe in which infected people can’t infect others.
State health officials said they will expand their efforts for booster shot access.
“The vaccine and booster are critical tools to keep both health care workers and their patients safe, and we continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose when eligible,” Bassett said.
The News reported on Friday estimates on the thousands of eligible workers in Western New York who have not gotten required boosters. At Kaleida Health, about 1,100 workers still needed shots; at Catholic Health system the figure was 1,850 and at Erie County Medical Center and Terrace View Long-Term Care Facility, about 800.
After the state’s original vaccine mandate in the fall, nearly 37,000 health care workers have lost or left their jobs. The initial vaccination requirement remains in effect.
The Economist magazine reported in January on studies from several countries showing vaccine mandates are effective. After Quebec became the first Canadian province to require vaccines, four economists from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia estimated that 287,000 more people in Quebec were vaccinated within six weeks as a result of the mandate.
Pausing this mandate won’t hurt, but health care workers need to roll up their sleeves and join the booster club.
