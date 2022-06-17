The Editorial Board: Hartman in Democxratic pirmary for Erie County Clerk

Two well qualified candidates are running for Erie County Clerk. It would be a shame if any registered voter was denied the chance to cast a ballot for either of them.

But that’s exactly what could happen. Incumbent Michael P. “Mickey” Kearns is running in the June 28 Democratic primary. Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman, who has the Democratic Party endorsement, is Kearns’ opponent.

And here’s where things get weird. If Kearns loses this primary, he will run on the Republican and Conservative lines against Hartman in November. If he wins, he will be unopposed in November, which means that the Democratic primary decides this race and Republicans are left without any choice for an important local office.

Welcome to the wonderful world of cross-endorsements. We usually see this restricted to judge’s races, where it’s common to see a candidate running on all four lines: Democrat, Republican, Liberal, and Conservative.

There’s an extra twist: Hartman is only recently a Democrat; she ran and won the Eden Town Supervisor office as a Republican.

Leaving their fickle party affiliations behind, both Kearns and Hartman are worthy candidates.

As County Clerk since 2019, Kearns has ably steered his large department, with its extensive responsibilities, through the pandemic. Innovations have included curbside service for registrations and license plate transfers and the institution of an effective appointment system at Department of Motor Vehicle sites.

He’s also staked out a high-profile advocacy position as the sworn enemy of so-called “zombie” properties, foreclosed homes that languish when owners can’t be found.

For her part, Hartman, who’s held the supervisor position for seven years, has handled similar pandemic-era challenges in Eden as well as instituted important connections and collaborations with her fellow town supervisors.

Her practical, hands-on approach has made her widely known as a hard-working administrator who has modernized the town’s bureaucracy by getting rid of bottlenecks and outdated practices. It’s worth noting that as supervisor, she also serves as de facto fire commissioner, police commissioner, head of all emergency services. By all accounts, she has worn these hats well.

Both candidates have stated that the County Clerk position is an administrative office that should have little or nothing to do with politics.

We agree. But this is an elected office and, as such, should be decided in a general election, with a clear choice before voters of both parties.

We think Hartman, the endorsed Democrat, should win this primary. Kearns, who has run as a Republican in other races, should do so again in November and then let all voters have their say.

• • •

