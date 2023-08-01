Those who would damage and destroy community assets are, as Mayor Byron W. Brown put it: “disgusting.”

Buffalo police recently requested help in identifying suspects in the vandalism that damaged Martin Luther King Jr. Park Casino earlier this month.

Police shared a 45-second video of six people outside the casino at about 8 p.m. July 12. Fifty-thousand dollars in damage was reported inside the facility. The casino is under construction and not open to the public.

Police ask anyone with information on the vandalism at the park to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

The video clip appears to show six young people inside the gates of the casino – in full view of the video camera. Memo to vandals: Just about every facility, store and even many homes are equipped with video to monitor the premises. This video seemed to show a few determined people, including one shirtless person, standing on the ledge of the second floor. At the same time, another person scales the fence to join him. Meanwhile, someone in a blue hooded sweatshirt uses a broom to sweep off the ledge above – tidying up a bit. Four others remain below, watching.

The vandalism report includes the kitchen area, significant damage to walls, light fixtures, doors, windows and an exterior sign that was removed from the building, according to city officials.

If that wasn’t bad enough, a second incident the same night saw a large amount of industrial glue poured into MLK Park’s splash pad. Why?

Such damage means that no one, including the perpetrators, will have access to these community facilities, including the splash pad to cool off in the summer heat. It also means that those who had visions of using the casino again anytime soon will be disappointed. The casino is undergoing a $2 million renovation by the City of Buffalo over a three-year period, and the park has seen $8 million in capital improvements.

Vandals also struck Cazenovia Park, another Olmsted Parks Conservancy jewel. A 13-year-old was charged with felony criminal mischief for damage exceeding $3,000.

Damaging or destroying property is, indeed, “disgusting.” Someone surely knows something about who harmed the community by damaging the public amenities in MLK Park. It’s time to speak up.

