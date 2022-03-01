The Editorial Board: Hard days ahead at ECC as new president takes unavoidable steps

Call it a baptism by fire. David K. Balkin, the new president of SUNY Erie Community College, began his duties just a month ago, but it took only that long to grasp the college’s dire financial straits.
Layoffs loom. Even union leaders recognize those realities as they scramble to find where else they might place their members throughout the county employment system.
Observers have been warning about problems at ECC for a long time, former County Executive Joel Giambra among them. It is a shame that the painful process of layoffs, along with voluntary retirements, must ensue but the college’s long-term viability demands action. That needs to include not only the number of jobs ECC can legitimately support, but the structure of the college itself, including the number and purposes of its campuses.
SUNY Erie trustees and Bill Reuter, who served as interim president prior to Balkin’s arrival, have been publicly discussing the college’s finances. The time for talking is past, and the new president has called for greater urgency and a pledge “to take definitive action which has to happen quickly.”
College enrollment has plunged by nearly half over the past 11 years, from 14,000 students in 2011 to 7,737 today. With that, revenues also have been slashed, with tuition accounting for 50% of the college’s annual income.
Nevertheless, the number of faculty and staff has remained flat at 1,767. Balkin called SUNY Erie’s student/employee ratio, which is an indicator of financial health, “unacceptably low.” It has been below the median ratio of the state’s 30 community colleges for the past eight years.
Hovering over all of this is the maintenance of three campuses and administrative redundancies among them. The current practices are unsustainable, Balkin said without proscribing a solution. Instead, and wisely, he has invited ECC’s unions to help put the college back on track.
In the meantime, he plans a broad-based effort to attract more students: working with regional high schools; approaching local businesses to create company-sponsored degree programs; expanding short-term certification programs; and luring students who have “stopped out” of four-year SUNY colleges and universities.
Balkin seems well equipped to act on the problems behind it. It is surely not coincidental that he turned around the underperforming South Bend-Elkhart Campus of Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana.
Balkin will share progress reports with the community on the college’s home page, ecc.edu. The new president is not wasting time as he goes about the difficult task of re-imagining and re-engineering a new and better SUNY Erie. It will be painful, but there are no easy choices ahead.
