The Editorial Board: Hard days ahead at ECC as new president takes unavoidable steps

Call it a baptism by fire. David K. Balkin, the new president of SUNY Erie Community College, began his duties just a month ago, but it took only that long to grasp the college’s dire financial straits.

Layoffs loom. Even union leaders recognize those realities as they scramble to find where else they might place their members throughout the county employment system.

Observers have been warning about problems at ECC for a long time, former County Executive Joel Giambra among them. It is a shame that the painful process of layoffs, along with voluntary retirements, must ensue but the college’s long-term viability demands action. That needs to include not only the number of jobs ECC can legitimately support, but the structure of the college itself, including the number and purposes of its campuses.

SUNY Erie trustees and Bill Reuter, who served as interim president prior to Balkin’s arrival, have been publicly discussing the college’s finances. The time for talking is past, and the new president has called for greater urgency and a pledge “to take definitive action which has to happen quickly.”