The Editorial Board: Hamister’s children offer a wake-up call to the region’s deluded vaccine resisters

Nor should they. The religious exemption was sufficiently abused in New York that it led to an outbreak of measles in 2019. With that, the state abolished the exemption for normal school vaccines. It was the right move.

Western New York experts say another fall surge of infections is likely unless more people get vaccinated. The consequence could be a new round of business shutdowns, overcrowded hospitals that lack the capacity to treat non-Covid-19 patients and radiating misery.

That clock is already ticking. People who get their first shot of the highly effective Moderna or Pfizer vaccine on Sept. 14 won’t be fully immunized until two weeks after the second shot – as late as Oct. 26. That’s well into the time when cooling temperatures force people indoors, where transmission of the virus is more likely.

As most people should know by now, breakthrough infections are possible, but except in cases of people with serious underlying illnesses, they are unlikely to require hospitalization. Rep. Joe Morelle of Rochester knows that.

The Rochester Democrat announced over the weekend that he had tested positive for the virus but, because he had been vaccinated, he said in a statement, “my symptoms remain mild.”