Who is to say that high school seniors and senior citizens can’t just get along in the same space? It’s worth considering in the hot debate between the Frontier Central School District and the Town of Hamburg.

District officials say they are not trying to kick senior citizens out of the Town of Hamburg Youth, Recreation and Senior Center.

Frontier School District wants part of its building back from Town of Hamburg, and it's complicated Talks with the district have slowed to less than a trickle, and last week Town Supervisor Randy Hoak held a meeting at the Senior Center to publicize the issue that attracted a standing room only crowd.

What the school district does want to do is move a new high school program into part of the building on Southwestern Boulevard in September. And, yes, the district may want to use more of the building or even consider an expansion. The school district does, after all, own the building.

Town officials are not inclined to renegotiate the lease, as it could leave popular programs unhoused.

Seems as if town and district could come to some sort of understanding that benefits both young and young at heart. Superintendent Christopher J. Swiatek certainly think so, saying recently, in part, “I think our children could learn a lot from our seniors.” Exactly right.

Cultivating some symbiotic relationship that could enrich both students and senior citizens would seem ideal.

Town Supervisor Randy Hoak held a meeting last week at the Senior Center to publicize the issue. The meeting was standing room only of seniors. Hoak told a reporter that the reason he went public is “Because the talks have not been very fruitful as of late.” He did not rule out legal action. Really?

The supervisor insisted that it would be difficult, especially in the short term, to find space to continue the expanded programming offerings Hamburg residents have come to enjoy the past 10 years. The district said the Senior Center would not have to move immediately. Swiatek accused the town supervisor of using seniors as “... a human shield against what is really happening.”

Here’s the thing: The school district and town signed a 19-year lease in 2013. The town agreed to pay the cost of the bond payments as its rent, and would have the opportunity to buy the building for $1 at the end of the lease. The agreement allows either party to cancel it after 10 years. However, if the lease is to continue after the first 10 years, the district must seek the approval of the state education commissioner or hold a public referendum.

The district approached the town nearly a year ago, and the two sides have had several meetings. Hoak said the town was “very surprised” that the district wanted to take back the building and “want us out in five years.”

Why not share the space? Swiatek said the town called no dice on a shared-use proposal. If so, it is a bewildering, shortsighted stance, especially since Hoak said the town hoped that the two sides could come to an understanding about the building.

From afar, it appears that what is really happening is a failure to communicate – let alone collaborate – which is punitive for each set of seniors. The district and town must work out their differences to the benefit of both generations currently being left in limbo.

