The Editorial Board: Had the VA listened to its own experts, two veterans might still be alive today

It’s the kind of obtuseness you come to expect from gigantic bureaucracies, though you might have hoped not from one whose mission is to serve America’s veterans. Yet, that’s what happened as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ignored safety warnings about an intersection near the new national cemetery in Pembroke. Partly as a result, two veterans died.
“It could have been avoided,” said cemetery planner Peter C. Rizzo, who tried in vain to raise the issue but was instead transferred away from it. The director of the new Western New York National Cemetery, James R. Metcalfe II, suffered similar disregard, drawing an official reprimand and an order, basically, to shut up.
The issue was, and remains, the road leading to the cemetery, whose construction was plagued by delays. VA officials were in a hurry to get the job done – not, in itself, a bad idea – but they disregarded safety warnings that Metcalfe raised in repeated emails and in which Rizzo concurred for good reason: He had documented four serious crashes at the intersection even before the one that killed Christopher Rowell and Arnold Herdendorf as they left a memorial service at the cemetery last September.
The crash, police reports say, primarily occurred because Herdendorf failed to heed a stop sign at the intersection. Certainly, that would have made a difference, but the fact is that the intersection is dangerous. Metcalfe and Rizzo were exactly right. Their supervisors should have valued their informed opinions more than the demand for haste.
Indeed, it shouldn’t have required an expert opinion to understand the danger. At a veterans cemetery, many of those visiting will be former comrades of the deceased and of an age that can create risks.
And, regardless of age, many visitors would be unfamiliar with the country roads nearby. They could have trouble seeing traffic coming down Route 77 near its intersection with Indian Falls Road, sometimes moving faster than 55 mph. Altogether, those conditions created an imminent danger, Metcalfe believed.
“Traffic on NY State Route 77 does not stop at this intersection,” Metcalfe wrote in a letter that he signed and Rizzo helped to draft. “Combined with the configuration of NY State Route 77, the angle at which it intersects with Genesee County Route 4, and the high speed at which vehicles travel on both roadways, roadway safety improvements appear warranted and necessary.”
Warranted and necessary, but never implemented.
Rather than heeding the issue, Metcalfe’s bosses at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs rebuked him for “inappropriate routing of email” and ordered him to stop talking to other officials about traffic safety improvements. Rizzo was banished from the project.
It would be unfair to lay blame for the two mens’ deaths squarely on the VA, but its bureaucratic indifference to an obvious risk – one that was called to its attention – is surely a factor. It owes an apology to the families of Rowell and Herdendorf and to Metcalfe and Rizzo who foresaw the risk and tried to make a difference. And it needs to fix the road.
