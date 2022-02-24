The Editorial Board: Had the VA listened to its own experts, two veterans might still be alive today

It’s the kind of obtuseness you come to expect from gigantic bureaucracies, though you might have hoped not from one whose mission is to serve America’s veterans. Yet, that’s what happened as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ignored safety warnings about an intersection near the new national cemetery in Pembroke. Partly as a result, two veterans died.

“It could have been avoided,” said cemetery planner Peter C. Rizzo, who tried in vain to raise the issue but was instead transferred away from it. The director of the new Western New York National Cemetery, James R. Metcalfe II, suffered similar disregard, drawing an official reprimand and an order, basically, to shut up.

The issue was, and remains, the road leading to the cemetery, whose construction was plagued by delays. VA officials were in a hurry to get the job done – not, in itself, a bad idea – but they disregarded safety warnings that Metcalfe raised in repeated emails and in which Rizzo concurred for good reason: He had documented four serious crashes at the intersection even before the one that killed Christopher Rowell and Arnold Herdendorf as they left a memorial service at the cemetery last September.